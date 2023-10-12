Headlines

This Indian-origin billionaire surpassed Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella to become richest Indian professional manager

The Hurun India Rich List 2023 also identified professional managers who have built an impressive net worth.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

According to Hurun India's Rich List 2023, which was released on Tuesday, there are 259 billionaires in the nation (221 in 2022), with Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani ranking first and second, respectively. On the list are also professionals with exceptional net worth who are managers or business owners of Indian origin.

Professional managers with a significant net worth were also named on the Hurun India Rich List 2023. This list of professional managers has joined a business after it had already been established and contributed to its expansion.

Jayshree Ullal was named the richest Indian professional manager. Since 2008, she has served as President and CEO of Arista Networks. When she joined the company, it had less than 50 employees and was earning no revenue.

She is known as the most powerful Indian-origin tech industry leader and is counted among the likes Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and YouTube’s Neal Mohan.  

Ullal has a net worth of $2.2 billion (around Rs 18,199 crore) as per Forbes report in February. This makes the CEO Ullal one of the richest self-made women in the US. Her wealth comes from her 5% holding in Arista Networks’ stock. Ullal has earmarked some of the whopping assets for her two children, nephew and niece.

Ullal was born in London but raised in India where she had her schooling in New Delhi. She pursued B.S. in electrical engineering from San Francisco State University and then attained a master's degree in engineering management from Santa Clara University.

Ullal entered the professional world by joining graphic card major Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and then Fairchild Semiconductor, Ungermann-Bass and Crescendo Communications which was acquired by Cisco in 1993. With Cisco, Ullal oversaw 20 mergers and acquisitions. After a 15-year stint with Cisco, she joined Arista in 2008.

She has been named among the “top five most influential people in the networking industry” and “World’s Best CEOs”. She led Arista to a successful IPO in 2014. Jayshree is married to Vijay Ullal, himself a former top tech executive who is now a venture capitalist. They have two daughters and reside in Saratoga, California. Ulla’s late sister Susie Nagpal was a politician who was on the Saratoga City council in the US.

