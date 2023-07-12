Headlines

This Indian owns Rs 178 crore jet, Rs 48 crore helicopter, 3 Rolls Royce, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata,Singhania

T. S. Kalyanaraman started his professional journey at 12 when his father started giving him business lessons and he is currently the owner of one of largest retail jewelry stores in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

The number of billionaires in India has increased significantly in the last decade and majority of these wealthy businessmen lead extravagant lifestyles and are fond of luxury cars. In this article, we will talk about Kerala-based businessman T. S. Kalyanaraman, who is the chairman and managing director of Kalyan Jewellers and Kalyan Developers.

The outlets of Kalyan Jewellers are spread across India and in some countries outside India too. T. S. Kalyanaraman started his professional journey at 12 when his father started giving him business lessons. Kalyanaraman is currently the owner of one of largest retail jewelry stores in India. The first store of Kalyan Jewellers was launched in 1993 and the current value of company is around Rs 8,407 crores.

T.S. Kalyanaraman is passionate about high-end cars and he is the proud owner of three Rolls Royce cars, including a Rolls Royce Phantom Series I and two Phantom Series II models. The Rolls Royce Phantom manufactured by the well-known British manufacturer is worth Rs 10 crore. This opulent car is powered by a strong 6.75-liter V12 petrol engine.

Besides three Rolls Royce, Kalyanaraman also owns a private jet and a helicopter. He is the owner of Embraer Legacy 650, which is worth Rs 178 crore. Kalyanaraman is also the proud owner of Bell 427 helicopter, which is manufactured in Canada. The price of this helicopter is around Rs 48 crore.

