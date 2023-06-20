This Indian man left high-paying job at Apple to build Rs 9,000 crore company in 22 months, not from IIT, IIM

Nirmit Parekh

Many youths in India, as of now, are struggling to find a job and sustain themselves. There is no lack of talent within the youth of the country, their big problem is not having the right resume to attract a good job. Today, we will tell you about one such man who understood this problem, went to the root of it, and then made an app as a potential solution.

The name of the app is Apna which was founded by Nirmit Parekh who is also the CEO of the company. Nirmit Parekh started Apna in the year 2019 after completing his B.Tech from Nirma Institute of Technology.

Nirmit Parekh then got a degree of MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Nirmit Parekh made Apna into a unicorn company within 22 months on the basis of its ability. Today, the valuation of the company is $1.1 billion i.e. Rs 9016 crore.

Apna is a platform that aims to connect professionals with potential employees to land their jobs. Employers can use this platform to post job openings, interact with prospects, and recruit manpower in their organisation. Some of the notable clients of the Apna App include Unacademy, BigBasket, Licious, WhiteHatJr, Flipkart, etc. Apna App can be accessed on IOS as well as Android.

It can even be accessed in 11 languages and about 28 cities. Today, Apna is one of the largest professional networks in recruiting vertical. At present, there are more than 10 million downloads of the Apna app.

Nirmit Parekh's early life and background

Nirmit Parekh was creative since childhood and at the age of seven, he made a digital clock circuit. When he was only 13 years old, he surprised everyone by doing the first programming in robotics. When he was doing B. Tech in 2006, he developed a technology that not only saved us from floods but also helped in generating hydroelectricity.

Nirmit Parekh worked as the Director of Data Analytics for Intel in the US. At the same time, after doing his MBA, he worked at Apple. At that time, he was working with global tech giant Apple as part of the product and strategy team for the iPhone.

Nirmit Parekh hails from Mumbai and was born and raised into a middle-class family. His wife's name is Krishna who is a cardiologist by profession.