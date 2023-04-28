Search icon
This company will gift Apple iPads to 21,000 employees, here’s why

The cost of providing iPads to over 21,000 employees will amount to Rs 46.50 crore for the company.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Indian IT sector company, Coforge Ltd, has announced that it will be gifting all its more than 21,000 employees an Apple iPad following great financial results. Coforge announced the results of the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23 on Thursday, 27th April, revealing that the company's revenue had crossed the one billion dollar mark, which is the biggest achievement for the company.

To celebrate this milestone with its employees, Coforge has announced that it will give each of its employees an Apple iPad. The company's CEO, Sudhir Singh, said that the company had achieved two major accomplishments in the last quarter. Firstly, in dollar terms, the company achieved growth at a rate of 5%, and secondly, the company achieved one billion dollar revenue. The CEO expressed confidence that with this performance, the company would continue to do better in 2023-24.

The provision for non-monetary incentives to the employees cost the company Rs 46.50 crore, but it believes that it is worth it to celebrate the company's achievement with its employees. Coforge is a prominent name in mid-cap IT companies and has given a multibagger return of 260 per cent in three years, with its stock closing at Rs 2051 on Thursday, showing a gain of 2.73 per cent. However, the stock has performed poorly in the last year, which is the case for many IT sector companies.

Coforge's decision to gift its employees an Apple iPad after achieving a significant milestone reflects the company's appreciation for its employees' hard work and dedication.

Read more: Income Tax Return: ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms released for offline ITR filing, check details

 

