Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, both nations have taken strong retaliatory actions. India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, while Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines—a move that could cost Air India nearly $600 million (around Rs 5,078 crore) if the closure lasts a year.

According to a report by Reuters, Air India has written to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation requesting financial help. The airline, owned by the Tata Group, asked for a subsidy to cover the extra costs caused by longer flight paths and higher fuel use. In its April 27 letter, Air India estimated a loss of over $591 million and said, “Subsidy for affected international flights is a good, verifiable and fair option… it can be removed when the situation improves.”

The airline said the closure affects its operations the most because of its long-haul routes to Europe, the United States, and Canada, which usually pass through Pakistani airspace. Now, planes may need to fly over longer and more difficult routes, possibly near Chinese territory. Air India has also asked the government to help get overflight permissions from China and allow extra pilots on long flights to North America.

Sources told Reuters that several Indian airlines, including Air India, have held meetings with the Civil Aviation Ministry to discuss solutions. These include new flight paths, tax breaks, and fuel cost support.

The government has asked airline officials to report the impact of the airspace ban, and it is now exploring ways to reduce the financial blow to the aviation sector.

Air India, which holds a 26.5% share of India’s civil aviation market, is already under pressure due to aircraft delivery delays from Boeing and Airbus. The airline posted a net loss of $520 million in 2023–24, on revenue of $4.6 billion.