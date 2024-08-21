Twitter
This Indian company is world's strongest brand, it's not Reliance, TCS, Wipro, Infosys or Adani Group

The report also shows the brand value has increased by 11 per cent to USD 3.3 billion along with the BSI of 91.0 out of 100 with the AAA+ rating.

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 09:01 PM IST

This Indian company is world's strongest brand, it's not Reliance, TCS, Wipro, Infosys or Adani Group
In a major success, Amul has been ranked as the ‘strongest food brand in the world’ in the Brand Finance Food & Drink report for 2024, up from the previous year’s second position. The report also focuses on the brand value of Amul, which has increased by 11 per cent to USD 3.3 billion, along with a BSI of 91.0 out of 100 with the AAA+ rating.

Jayen Mehta, the managing director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns Amul, said that it was due to the efforts of 36 lakh dairy farmers. He further added that Amul’s organizational structure and its influential marketing techniques have made it a brand that is easily recognizable in India.
 
Amul retains the position of the strongest dairy brand while being the 30th most valuable food brand in the world, and the only farmer-owned brand in the top 100. Currently, Amul holds 85% of the butter market of India and 66% of the cheese market. The branding strategy used by the company is well understood by the consumers, and also they come with the confidence that they are getting pure and fresh products.
 
The Brand Finance report measures the brand strength based on more than 35 criteria, such as the efficiency of the advertising campaigns, the range of products, and consumer sentiment. This all-encompassing strategy guarantees that such brands as Amul are known for their performance on the market as well as their corporate social responsibility initiatives.
 
Savio D’Souza, the valuation director at Brand Finance, observed that the food and beverage industry is experiencing a lot of changes because of the shifting consumer trends. The current trends and a clearly defined brand purpose are likely to help the brands that are willing to adapt to this new market.
 
Amul has been identified as the strongest food brand, and this can be attributed to its strategic marketing approaches and customer loyalty. Amul has been in the market for over seven decades and even today, it is setting standards in the dairy industry and making sure that it is a leader not only in India but also in the whole world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
