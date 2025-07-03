This Indian city will soon host country’s most luxurious hotel as Rs 2600000000 to be invested by...

Oswal Group's Vardhman Amrante and global hotel chain Marriot International's joint venture will see a massive investment of Rs 260 crore for building a branch of Westin Hotel and Resorts in Ludhiana. The ultra-luxury hotel will offer world class facilities in the Tier-2 city.

Ludhiana, famously called Punjab’s ‘Manchester’, is the industrial hub of the state and will now see the biggest luxury hospitality sector opening up soon as, Vardhman Amrante, a venture of Oswal Group, and one of the world’s biggest hotel chain Marriot International have partnered to launch an ultra-luxurious Rs 260 crore hotel. The senior officials of the two companies sat for a meeting in Delhi under which the deal for the hotel was made. With this deal, this would be the first time Marriot International’s ‘Westin Hotels and Resorts’ will make an entry in India in Ludhiana.

The deal will be a milestone for the real estate sector and has ushered in a new era for Tier-2 cities in a sign that the big brands and their luxury projects will come up in these cities as well. Global chains and companies are now seeing massive opportunities for investments in Tier-2 cities. The hotel will prove to be a massive landmark not only for the state but for the Tier-2 cities which are coming up with new opportunities. The Westin Hotel & Resorts project will create a massive opportunity for businessmen and tourists who find it difficult to find luxury stays scarce in such cities.

What will the new hospitality sector offer?

Westin Hotels & Resorts are known for their luxury hospitality that offer a range of elite services like wellness, spa, VIP areas, and other world-class facilities. The hotel in Ludhiana will offer these facilities which would set it apart from other cities. The hotel will include 200 rooms with complete comfort and luxury. It will also offer luxury and premium facilities for its guests like a multi-cuisine restaurant and an opulent lobby bar.

It will have a dedicated workout and fitness studio, its signature ‘Heavenly Spa’ and a massive swimming pool with all facilities. The hotel also hosts a special executive club lounge, huge and multipurpose banquet halls to host personal or business parties, conferences and more. A massive outdoor lawn to host big and outdoor parties for wedding and corporate events.