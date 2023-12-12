Headlines

This Indian billionaire to buy London's most expensive house worth Rs 1446 crore in highest-priced sale of 2023

The London home that won the title of most expensive property in 2023 is expected to be sold for £138 million (Rs 1447 crore). Dominika Kulczyk, the late industrialist Jan Kulczyk's daughter and Poland's richest man, has decided to sell Aberconway House, a large 1920s mansion close to Hyde Park.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Indian millionaire and COVID vaccine creator Adar Poonawalla is planning to purchase the most expensive 25,000-square-foot Mayfair residence in London. The London home that won the title of most expensive property in 2023 is expected to be sold for £138 million (around Rs 1447 crore), according to the Financial Times. 

Dominika Kulczyk, the late industrialist Jan Kulczyk's daughter and Poland's richest man, has decided to sell Aberconway House, a large 1920s mansion close to Hyde Park. According to persons familiar with the arrangement, Serum Life Sciences, a UK-based affiliate of the Poonawalla family's Serum Institute of India, will purchase the property.

Luxury real estate brokers claim that because of the price tag, Aberconway House is the biggest sale of the year and the second-highest-priced house ever sold in London. The Poonawalla family has "no plans" to relocate permanently to the UK, according to a source close to Serum Life Sciences, but "the residence will be used as a residence for the business's employees and families when they are staying in the UK."

Who is Adar Poonawalla?

Despite having the advantage of being a son of the extremely wealthy Cyrus Poonawalla, whose combined wealth is reported to be over $22.1 billion (Rs 1.8 lakh crore), Adar set out to forge his route. He attended The Bishop's School in Pune, the esteemed St Edmund’s School in Canterbury, and eventually the University of Westminster. He studied management and biotechnology while in London.

Adar Poonawalla, who is only 21 years old, decided to follow his passion and go back to Pune. To increase the company's global reach, Adar sought authorization from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to provide vaccinations to UN organisations including UNICEF and PAHO. In 2001, Adar became a member of the Serum Institute of India.

For the Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla's appointment as CEO in 2011 was a pivotal moment. SII was instrumental in the international campaign to combat COVID-19 under Adar's direction. The corporation planned to produce over 3 billion doses of vaccinations yearly by the end of 2021, with half of those doses going towards the pandemic effort.

Under Adar's leadership, SII produced and supplied more than 280 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 70 nations during the worldwide pandemic, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to promoting global health justice.

Which home sale in London sold for the highest price?

The estate of the former crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Sultan bin Abdulaziz, offered 2-8a Rutland Gate in January 2020 for a record-setting £210 million to Hui Ka Yan, the founder and chair of Evergrande, according to the Financial Times. This was the most expensive house transaction in London.

