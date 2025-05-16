This foundation launches one of India’s biggest scholarships for girls, pledging Rs 2,250 crore (USD 270 million) to support 2.5 lakh students in completing college.

One of India's leading philanthropists, Azim Premji, has announced a landmark initiative to aid girls' education. His foundation — the Azim Premji Foundation — has dedicated Rs 2,250 crore (approximately USD 270 million) over 3 years to help lakhs of women from economically weaker households complete their university schooling. This is the biggest direct advantage switch scheme by way of any non-public now not-for-profit employer in India.

Starting in September 2025, the foundation will provide a scholarship of Rs 30,000 (USD 360) consistent with 12 months to every eligible girl for the whole period of her college course. In this approach, a girl will obtain Rs 90,000 (USD 1,080) over three years. The goal is to attain up to 2.5 lakh (250,000) women, translating to an annual outlay of Rs 750 crore (USD 90 million).

To be eligible, the student should have finished Class 10 and 12 from a central authority faculty and need to be enrolled in an identified university. It is being done in the hope that this economic aid will encourage more and more women to pursue higher education and gain independence.

Anurag Behar, the CEO of Azim Premji Foundation, defined that even as the gender gap between the number of women who complete high school is comparatively closer to men, there’s a large drop-off in the number of girls who pass on to college. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, 56.2% of Indian college students entire Class 12, and less than one-third pursue better schooling — with girls from negative households regularly being the first to sacrifice their schooling because of monetary stress.

The foundation believes that supporting girls end university can rework their futures, giving them the power to make picks and lead better lives.

Azim Premji, a former enterprise rich person who inherited Wipro, one of India’s biggest IT groups, is now one of the world’s most generous philanthropists. He created the Azim Premji Foundation in 2001 with a donation of Wipro stocks worth USD 125 million. Since then, he has donated over USD 21 billion — nearly ninety percent of his non-public wealth — to charitable causes.

Today, the foundation runs instructor schooling applications in 60 districts across six Indian states, a university in Bengaluru, grants to NGOs, and healthcare clinics. As of 2023, it holds an endowment well worth USD 38 billion (Rs 3.17 lakh crore), making it the fifth-biggest non-public endowment in the world.

Azim Premji’s efforts continue to encourage many. This big female-focused scholarship scheme now adds another milestone to his already impactful adventure.