Recently, Gautam Adani turned 64, a milestone birthday that many are aware of. However, what's lesser-known is that Adani celebrates not one, not two, but three birthdays every year. Apart from his actual birthday, he celebrates two other significant dates that mark his survival and triumph over life-threatening situations. Let's take a closer look at the story behind Adani's three birthdays.

The first birthday: The day Gautam Adani was born

Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, is a name synonymous with business acumen and resilience. Born on June 24, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Adani's life is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and strategic thinking.

Early life and education

Adani's childhood was steeped in the modest rhythms of a Gujarati Jain family. His father, Shantilal Adani, was a small textile merchant, and the family instilled in him a deep appreciation for commitment to work and values. Adani was educated at Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya and later enrolled in a (link unavailable) program at Gujarat University. However, he dropped out in the second year to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams.

At 16, Adani journeyed to Mumbai, where he began working as a diamond sorter. This experience taught him precision, patience, and the power of small margins and large volumes. By 19, he had established his own diamond brokerage, earning his first significant deal. This marked the beginning of Adani's remarkable journey as a businessman.

The Second Birthday: Surviving a kidnapping

Gautam Adani celebrates his second birthday on January 1, 1998, as this date is etched in Adani's memory as a reminder of sheer survival. He was kidnapped by armed men while leaving Ahmedabad's Karnavati Club with an associate. During the harrowing night, Adani engaged his captors in a game of cards, showcasing his composure and mental agility. According to popular folklore, Adani played rummy with his captors, using the game as a distraction to assess the situation and find opportunities. This experience taught him to stay calm under pressure and focus on finding solutions.

The Third Birthday: Surviving the 26/11 terror attack

Eleven years later, Adani faced another life-threatening situation during the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. He was dining at the iconic Masala Craft restaurant in the Taj Hotel when the attack occurred. Adani's decision to extend his conversation for coffee inadvertently saved his life. Despite the chaos, he remained composed, focusing on collective survival and ensuring the safety of others. Adani's actions during the attack showcased his profound empathy and willingness to put others' lives before his own.

As the firing intensified, Adani, along with four others, squeezed into a tiny cubicle in a bathroom, with bated breath, every muscle tense, to avoid detection. He later recounted how, amidst the horror, he called Captain Mehta when the firing briefly ceased. He learned that the entire restaurant had been consumed by the inferno. When later asked if he was scared, Adani, ever the pragmatist, acknowledged his fear but adamantly stated he was "not broken". He spoke of acceptance, a profound understanding that "if it was my time, I would have been taken". Through it all, he was seen consoling others.

Gautam Adani's experiences have taught him valuable lessons that he has applied to his business ventures. He has consistently showcased the ability to assess situations, control emotions, and focus on finding solutions.