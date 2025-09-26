Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home, seeks release of...

Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined 30% of his match fees for provocative gestures during IND vs PAK Super 4 clash

Sunjay Kapur inheritance battle: Big win for Priya Sachdev over Karisma Kapoor's children, Delhi HC allows her to...

How Digital Marketing Maximizes Lead Generation for Businesses

Haris Rauf defends '6-0 gesture' in ICC hearing; Sahibzada Farhan cites Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to justify 'gun firing' celebration

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan show in trouble? Makers sued for Rs 2 crore for this reason, have been accused of...

Bihar Police Result 2025 DECLARED for constable posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here

41 years, 17 editions: India vs Pakistan set for epic Asia Cup 2025 Final clash

From CR Park, Minto Road to Kashmere Gate, Aram Bagh: A quick guide to Delhi-NCR's must-visit pandals on Durga Puja

THIS Indian automobile major has market capitalisation of Rs 5,109,000,000,000, know value of Elon Musk-owned Tesla

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home, seeks release of...

Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home

Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined 30% of his match fees for provocative gestures during IND vs PAK Super 4 clash

Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined 30% of his match fees for provocative gestures

Sunjay Kapur inheritance battle: Big win for Priya Sachdev over Karisma Kapoor's children, Delhi HC allows her to...

Sunjay Kapur inheritance war: Big win for Priya over Karisma's children

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

THIS Indian automobile major has market capitalisation of Rs 5,109,000,000,000, know value of Elon Musk-owned Tesla

Maruti Suzuki India surpasses Ford, GM, and Volkswagen in market cap at $57.6B, ranking 8th globally. GST reforms and festive demand boost sales. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 05:56 PM IST

THIS Indian automobile major has market capitalisation of Rs 5,109,000,000,000, know value of Elon Musk-owned Tesla
Maruti Suzuki Car.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki India has left Ford Motors, General Motors and Volkswagen AG behind in market capitalisation. According to the Economic Times, its market value stands at $57.6 billion or Rs. 5,109 billion or Rs 5,109,000,000,000. The value of one US dollar was Rs 88.71 at the time of calculation. Maruti's market value surged past those of Ford Motor ($46.3 billion), General Motors ($57.1 billion), and Volkswagen ($55.7 billion). These companies have either stagnated or slipped in rankings over the past month. It is interesting to note that its market value has surpassed that of its parent company, Japan-based Suzuki's $29 billion.  

What is market cap of Elon Musk-owned Tesla?

Elon Musk-owned Tesla leads the automobile companies in market capitalization with $1.47 trillion. It is followed by Toyota ($314 billion), BYD ($133 billion), Ferrari NV ($92.7 billion), BMW ($61.3 billion), and Mercedes-Benz Group ($59.8 billion). Maruti occupies the eighth spot, right after Honda Motor, which has a market cap of $59 billion.

GST reforms benefit Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India derives over 60 per cent of its sales volume from small cars. It has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, implemented on September 22, 2025. It has registered 15,000 bookings every day since the new GST rates came into force. It coincided with the festival of Navratri, as its small cars are in high demand. The company delivered 30,000 orders on September 22. 

FAQs

Q1: What is the market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki India?

Ans: According to the Economic Times, the market value of Maruti Suzuki India stands at $57.6 billion, or Rs. 5,109 billion, or Rs. 5,109,000,000,000.

Q2: What is the market capitalization of Tesla?

Ans: Elon Musk-owned Tesla leads the automobile companies in market capitalization with $1.47 trillion.

Summary

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki India has left Ford Motors, General Motors, and Volkswagen AG behind in market capitalisation. According to the Economic Times, its market value stands at $57.6 billion or Rs. 5,109 billion, or Rs 5,109,000,000,000. The value of one US dollar was Rs 88.71 at the time of calculation. Maruti's market value surged past those of Ford Motor ($46.3 billion), General Motors ($57.1 billion), and Volkswagen ($55.7 billion). These companies have either stagnated or slipped in rankings over the past month. It is interesting to note that its market value has surpassed that of its parent company, Japan-based Suzuki's $29 billion.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK: Saim Ayub to miss Asia Cup Final match vs India? Former Pakistani pacer makes scathing remarks
IND vs PAK: Saim Ayub to miss Asia Cup Final match vs India?
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch of world’s FIRST closed fuel cycle nuclear system by 2030; set to reduce uranium usage, radioactive waste as it will...
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch world’s FIRST closed fuel...
Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you can’t miss
Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you ca
Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment in Mumbai, buys property worth of Rs 13 crore with parents in Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment, buys property of Rs 13 crore in Mumbai
Sonam Wangchuk arrested days after violent protests in Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk arrested days after violent protests in Ladakh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE