Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home, seeks release of...
Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined 30% of his match fees for provocative gestures during IND vs PAK Super 4 clash
Sunjay Kapur inheritance battle: Big win for Priya Sachdev over Karisma Kapoor's children, Delhi HC allows her to...
How Digital Marketing Maximizes Lead Generation for Businesses
Haris Rauf defends '6-0 gesture' in ICC hearing; Sahibzada Farhan cites Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to justify 'gun firing' celebration
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan show in trouble? Makers sued for Rs 2 crore for this reason, have been accused of...
Bihar Police Result 2025 DECLARED for constable posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here
41 years, 17 editions: India vs Pakistan set for epic Asia Cup 2025 Final clash
From CR Park, Minto Road to Kashmere Gate, Aram Bagh: A quick guide to Delhi-NCR's must-visit pandals on Durga Puja
THIS Indian automobile major has market capitalisation of Rs 5,109,000,000,000, know value of Elon Musk-owned Tesla
BUSINESS
Maruti Suzuki India surpasses Ford, GM, and Volkswagen in market cap at $57.6B, ranking 8th globally. GST reforms and festive demand boost sales. Details here.
Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki India has left Ford Motors, General Motors and Volkswagen AG behind in market capitalisation. According to the Economic Times, its market value stands at $57.6 billion or Rs. 5,109 billion or Rs 5,109,000,000,000. The value of one US dollar was Rs 88.71 at the time of calculation. Maruti's market value surged past those of Ford Motor ($46.3 billion), General Motors ($57.1 billion), and Volkswagen ($55.7 billion). These companies have either stagnated or slipped in rankings over the past month. It is interesting to note that its market value has surpassed that of its parent company, Japan-based Suzuki's $29 billion.
Elon Musk-owned Tesla leads the automobile companies in market capitalization with $1.47 trillion. It is followed by Toyota ($314 billion), BYD ($133 billion), Ferrari NV ($92.7 billion), BMW ($61.3 billion), and Mercedes-Benz Group ($59.8 billion). Maruti occupies the eighth spot, right after Honda Motor, which has a market cap of $59 billion.
Maruti Suzuki India derives over 60 per cent of its sales volume from small cars. It has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, implemented on September 22, 2025. It has registered 15,000 bookings every day since the new GST rates came into force. It coincided with the festival of Navratri, as its small cars are in high demand. The company delivered 30,000 orders on September 22.
Q1: What is the market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki India?
Ans: According to the Economic Times, the market value of Maruti Suzuki India stands at $57.6 billion, or Rs. 5,109 billion, or Rs. 5,109,000,000,000.
Q2: What is the market capitalization of Tesla?
Ans: Elon Musk-owned Tesla leads the automobile companies in market capitalization with $1.47 trillion.
Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki India has left Ford Motors, General Motors, and Volkswagen AG behind in market capitalisation. According to the Economic Times, its market value stands at $57.6 billion or Rs. 5,109 billion, or Rs 5,109,000,000,000. The value of one US dollar was Rs 88.71 at the time of calculation. Maruti's market value surged past those of Ford Motor ($46.3 billion), General Motors ($57.1 billion), and Volkswagen ($55.7 billion). These companies have either stagnated or slipped in rankings over the past month. It is interesting to note that its market value has surpassed that of its parent company, Japan-based Suzuki's $29 billion.