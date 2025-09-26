THIS Indian automobile major has market capitalisation of Rs 5,109,000,000,000, know value of Elon Musk-owned Tesla

Maruti Suzuki India surpasses Ford, GM, and Volkswagen in market cap at $57.6B, ranking 8th globally. GST reforms and festive demand boost sales. Details here.

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki India has left Ford Motors, General Motors and Volkswagen AG behind in market capitalisation. According to the Economic Times, its market value stands at $57.6 billion or Rs. 5,109 billion or Rs 5,109,000,000,000. The value of one US dollar was Rs 88.71 at the time of calculation. Maruti's market value surged past those of Ford Motor ($46.3 billion), General Motors ($57.1 billion), and Volkswagen ($55.7 billion). These companies have either stagnated or slipped in rankings over the past month. It is interesting to note that its market value has surpassed that of its parent company, Japan-based Suzuki's $29 billion.

What is market cap of Elon Musk-owned Tesla?

Elon Musk-owned Tesla leads the automobile companies in market capitalization with $1.47 trillion. It is followed by Toyota ($314 billion), BYD ($133 billion), Ferrari NV ($92.7 billion), BMW ($61.3 billion), and Mercedes-Benz Group ($59.8 billion). Maruti occupies the eighth spot, right after Honda Motor, which has a market cap of $59 billion.

GST reforms benefit Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India derives over 60 per cent of its sales volume from small cars. It has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, implemented on September 22, 2025. It has registered 15,000 bookings every day since the new GST rates came into force. It coincided with the festival of Navratri, as its small cars are in high demand. The company delivered 30,000 orders on September 22.

