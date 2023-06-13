This IIT graduate left his high-paying job to build a Rs 8000 crore company in 7 months, his business is….

Nitin Agarwal, who was once a top corporate executive, has built a Rs 8236 crore company, in just 7 months. Nitin Agarwal started GlobalBees in April 2021 and made it into one of the fastest unicorns in India in 7 months. GlobalBees is a roll up e-commerce company and it is the only second company in its segment to reach USD 1 billion mark, the first being Mensa Brands.

GlobalBees, which is an investment platform, is modelled on Thrasio, a US based startup. Nitin Agarwal succeeded in building a unicorn as he focused on building a portfolio with different brands in categories like fashion, jewellery, wellness, personal care, lifestyle and eyewear.

Before launching GlobalBees, Nitin Agarwal worked asPresident and Group CEO, CTO and Chief Digital Officer at Edelweiss Financial Services. He co-founded GlobalBess with FirstCry founder Supam Maheshwari.

Nitin Agarwal is an engineer from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, He started his career and after working in corporate for around a decade, Nitin Agarwal quit Edelweiss to found GlobalBees.

Nitin Agarwal’s gamble paid off as his company succeeded in bagging its first funding of $150 million in Series A led by FirstCry and some other investors after 3 months. In Series B funding it raised $111.5 million led by Premji Invest, the private equity firm of legendary billionaire Azim Premji.

Nitin Agarwal’s GlobalBees has invested in around 26 firms and its portfolio holds more than 55 brands. According to Nitin Agarwal, GlobalBees is currently achieving shipped gross sales to the tune of Rs 140-150 crore per month. Nitin Agarwal’s aim is to turn the company profitable with USD 1 billion revenue by 2026.