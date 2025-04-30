BUSINESS
Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath was born into a humble family and was the son of a fruit vendor. When he was 14, Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath left school to help out his brother at his eatery, Gokul Refreshments.
Juhu is a vibrant suburb in Mumbai, most famous for being home to Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Hrithik Roshan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Akshay Kumar, among others. But, amid the rising fame of these actors, Juhu is also famous for being the birthplace of an ice cream parlour that took India by storm. It was in Juhu that Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath set up the first Naturals Ice Cream parlour in 1984. While Bollywood stars drew large crowds to the area, Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath won their hearts with his unusual fruit-filled ice creams.
Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath, over the years, became an icon in India's dessert culture, unknowingly sharing a special connection with Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Shatrughan Sinha. Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath, the founder of Naturals Ice Cream, once told a newspaper how he strategically chose Juhu for his first outlet, after realising the star power in the area.
Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath told the Telegraph in 2015, "Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini stayed in the area. I thought they’d draw more crowds."
Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath was born into a humble family and was the son of a fruit vendor. When he was 14, Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath left school to help out his brother at his eatery, Gokul Refreshments. It was here that he thought of creating an ice cream that celebrated Indian fruits and not artificial flavours.
Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath soon parted ways with his brother. He invested only Rs 3.5 lakh and launched Naturals Ice Cream with six people as staff and a 200 sq. ft. shop. Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath started the ice cream parlour with just 12 flavours, including sitaphal, tender coconut, jackfruit, muskmelon, and kala jamun. The ice cream, made with just fruit, milk, and sugar, won over people's hearts for its natural taste, and it soon became its USP.
Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath heavily relied on word-of-mouth, pouring all his belief in the quality of his product. The Naturals menu grew from 12 to 20 flavours and is now a crowd favourite in almost every Indian household.
Naturals Ice Cream is now worth over Rs 400 crore with 165 outlets spread across 15 Indian states. For over 40 years, Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath kept his ice cream's distinctive feature - that no color or chemical is added - intact.
Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath passed away in 2024 at the age of 75, leaving behind a legacy of trust.
READ | Meet man, son of Tamil superstar, Rajinikanth's co-star, who cracked UPSC exam, became IAS officer on 2nd attempt, got AIR..., is posted as..
This was India's first item dancer, worked in over 700 films, was invited by Buckingham Palace for performance, moved to Pakistan at peak of career due to..., her name is..
RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi studies in this class, his school name is...
This ice cream parlour was started with just Rs 3.5 lakh, 6 staff members, is now worth over Rs 400 crore, has special connection to Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini
Meet man, son of Tamil superstar, Rajinikanth's co-star, who cracked UPSC exam, became IAS officer on 2nd attempt, got AIR..., is posted as..
After moving out of Mumbai, Charu Asopa buys new home in Bikaner, slam trolls: 'Main gareeb nahi hoon'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says it's 'difficult' for him to stand out: 'I' sitting in corner and no one is... '
Nagaland Lottery Result 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATES: Dear Indus Wednesday April 30 TODAY; check winners list
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Fifty Fifty FF 138 Wednesday April 30 TODAY; first prize winner is...
What is Delhi Rs 2000-crore classroom scam in which ex-Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain have been booked?
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir receives water bottles from Indian fans after Indus Waters Treaty suspension, meme fest sparks online debate
Content creator Misha Agarwal dies by suicide, family says she felt 'worthless' after losing Instagram followers
TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th results 2025 DECLARED at tbse.tripura.gov.in, check direct link here
Neha Khan to Neha Sharma: Hurt by Pahalgam terror attack, Ghaziabad Muslim woman converts to Hinduism, criticises Islam
India's first singer to charge Rs 1 crore grew up in a brothel, became a superstar musical genius, never even repeated her ornaments, still died in poverty because..
Meet man who once had more money than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Narayana Murthy, had luxurious house, now stays in rented flat due to...
IPL 2025: Kuldeep Yadav slaps Rinku Singh twice on live TV after KKR beat DC by 14 runs, viral video leaves fans furious, watch
Housefull 5: Sajid Nadiadwala drops ‘killer comedy’ teaser feat Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh
Meet school teacher's son, husband of Bollywood actress, is going to challenge Mukesh Ambani in...
ICSE ISC Results 2025: CISCE 10th, 12th result DECLARED at cisce.org, direct link here
Microsoft founder Bill Gates gifts daughter Jennifer a stunning Rs 136 crore horse farm property on this special occasion, it is situated in...
When Abhishek Bachchan broke his silence on constant comparisons with Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I am worthy...'
Meet Indian genius who topped NEET-UG exam in first attempt with 720/720 score, 99.99 percentile, studied only 4 hours a day, he is from…
Costao movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's masterful performance deserves better than this film's mediocre take on a powerful story
'Don't want Salman Khan to be married': Ameesha Patel talks about Bollywood marriages, says 'ones like Sanju...'
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Check gold prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata on April 30
Neha Kakkar 'lied', 'refused' to perform for small crowd in Melbourne, claim event planners: 'Only 700 people? I won't...'
7 killed after 20-foot-long temple wall collapses during Chandanotsavam festival in Visakhapatnam
Meet woman who cracked IIT, turned down high-paying job to become IAS, cleared UPSC in 4th attempt, she is..., her rank is...
At least 14 killed as fire rips through hotel in central Kolkata, special probe team formed
Viral video: Apoorva Mukhija tells paps 'gaali galoch nahi karni chahiye' after India's Got Latent controversy
'In touch with governments of India, Pakistan': US State Dept over Pahalgam terror attack
India planning military action in next 24-36 hours, will face consequences: Pakistan
Anushka Sharma reveals real side of Virat Kohli, says 'off the field, he is...'
57 transfers in 34 years: Meet IAS Ashok Khemka, IIT graduate, who is retiring today, came to limelight in 2012 due to...
Meet actor who failed in school, was thrown out of theatre, was left heartbroken, then curfew made him superstar; he is...
Meet Lavji Daliya, owner of India’s first Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck, its price is Rs...know why people call him ‘Badshah’
New ATM transaction rules from May 1: SBI, BOB, HDFC, ICICI Bank notify new charges; check here
Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to celebrate the auspicious day
Meet the world’s richest family, valued at Rs 35.42 lakh crore, whose portfolio surged by 80 per cent in 1 year, here's everything they control
Siddharth Anand seemingly confirms Deepika Padukone as leading lady in Sh