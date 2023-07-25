Headlines

This husband-wife duo runs India's top lingerie company worth Rs 500 crore; Isha Ambani's firm made million dollar offer

A husband-wife duo from Noida now runs the biggest lingerie company in India, which caught the eye of Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

While companies like Zivame and Nykaa are currently leading the lingerie space in the country, a startup company named Clovia, established by a husband-wife duo based in Noida, has now become the top name in the country when it comes to affordable and stylish lingerie options.

Clovia is one of the most known names in India’s homegrown lingerie industry, and the company was started by husband-wife duo Neha Kant and Pankaj Vermani. Neha and Pankaj took a simple idea of a clothing company and established a multi-crore firm, making it the leading brand in affordable lingerie.

Clovia was founded by Neha Kant and Pankaj Vermani in 2012, establishing its parent company Purple Panda Fashion Ltd. With minimal funding at the time, the husband-wife duo had the aim of providing high-quality products at the lowest price.

With online lingerie store Zivame being its leading competitor, Clovia decided to sell intimate wear for women with top quality but the prices were nearly slashed to half. To date, Clovia offers the top discounts on lingerie platforms, taking up its profit margins rapidly.

In the decade leading up to Clovia’s success, both Neha Kant and Pankaj Vermani ended up raising over Rs 185 crore in funding. In the year 2020, Clovia lingerie was valued at over USD 41 million, which comes out to Rs 340 crore in valuation.

The success of the Noida couple did not go unnoticed and soon caught the eye of India’s biggest businessman Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani. Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail took a deep interest in Clovia Lingerie and decided to take it to a new height.

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail ended up acquiring 89 percent of the shares of Purple Panda Fashion, which is the parent company of Clovia. The Reliance Retail-Clovia deal went down by a whopping Rs 950 crore, making it a part of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance family.

