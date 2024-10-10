In 2014, the hospital faced controversy for offering incentives to doctors for patient referrals, an issue that was later resolved with an apology to the Maharashtra Medical Council. I

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), located in Four Bungalows, Mumbai, is a leading tertiary-care facility in India. Named after Kokilaben Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries' founder Dhirubhai Ambani, the hospital is owned by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group. Tina Ambani serves as the chairperson of all the Reliance Group's healthcare ventures, which includes KDAH in Mumbai and another Kokilaben Hospital in Indore.

KDAH, a 750-bed multi-specialty hospital, opened its doors in 2009 and is regarded as one of India's most advanced healthcare centers. The hospital boasts several "firsts" in Asia, such as the continent’s first 3-room intra-operative MRI suite (IMRIS) and the EDGE Radiosurgery system, a groundbreaking technology for precision cancer treatment.

Accredited by major international and national bodies, including the Joint Commission International (JCI), National Accreditation Board for Healthcare (NABH), College of American Pathologists (CAP), and National Accreditation Board for Laboratories (NABL), KDAH maintains high standards in healthcare delivery. Dr. Santosh Shetty serves as the hospital’s CEO and Executive Director, while Dr. Mihir Dalal, the Assistant Vice President, both of whom helped the hospital earn the "Best Multispeciality Hospital of Western India" award at the NavaBharat Healthcare Awards in 2022. As reported by NewsWeek, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital is among top 10 hospital.

Originally conceived as a large heart hospital by Nitu Mandke in 1999, the project faced setbacks after Mandke's death in 2003. The Reliance ADA Group, under Anil Ambani, took over and completed the facility, which became fully operational in early 2009. Since then, KDAH has been at the forefront of medical innovation in India and Asia, with pioneering technologies such as the country’s first Spine Surgery Suite featuring the O-arm.

In 2014, the hospital faced controversy for offering incentives to doctors for patient referrals, an issue that was later resolved with an apology to the Maharashtra Medical Council. In 2016, KDAH expanded its outreach by announcing plans to establish 18 cancer-care centers in rural Maharashtra, under the name Reliance Cancer Centres, to provide specialized care to underserved communities.