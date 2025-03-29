This acquisition strengthens IHCL’s luxury portfolio and promises a refined hospitality experience for guests across India.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the hotel division of Tata Group, has acquired the prestigious Claridges Collection. The first hotel to join this collection is ‘The Claridges’ in Delhi. After this, Chennai’s ‘Connemara’ and Pune’s ‘Blue Diamond’ will also be included. IHCL already operates the luxury Taj Hotels brand.

IHCL’s Managing Director and CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, highlighted the reason behind this move. He stated, “India’s economy is growing rapidly, and people’s incomes are increasing. As a result, demand for luxury products is rising. This is the perfect time for us to expand in the luxury hotel sector. People now seek unique and premium experiences.”

Suresh Nanda, promoter of Claridges Hotels Private Limited, also expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership. He said, “We are very happy to collaborate with IHCL. Claridges is a well-known brand in India, famous for its luxury and excellent service. IHCL has expertise in running hotels globally. Claridges is also renowned for its delicious food. This partnership will provide an outstanding experience for guests.”

‘The Claridges’ is a historic luxury hotel located in Lutyens’ Delhi. Established in 1955, the five-star hotel spans three acres and features 132 rooms across three floors. It offers a range of world-class amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, seven restaurants, a shopping area, a health club, and an art gallery.

Among its restaurants, ‘Sevilla’ serves Spanish cuisine, while ‘Dhaba’ brings a Punjabi-themed dining experience. The hotel also has a spacious event venue called ‘Viceroy,’ which can accommodate 300 guests. For business meetings, the ‘King George V’ boardroom provides a premium setting.