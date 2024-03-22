Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

AUKUS countries announce team to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australian Navy

REVEALED: Reason why MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024

US Secretary of State says Israeli assault on Gaza's Rafah would be a 'mistake', isn't needed to defeat Hamas

This group seeks Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, needs to pay Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

AUKUS countries announce team to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australian Navy

REVEALED: Reason why MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024

8 poisonous foods for human body

10 homemade toners for glowing skin

7 must-watch Bollywood horror-comedy films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet Aamir's heroine, who once worked in hotel for Rs 900, grabbed headlines for 17-minute kissing scene, now earns...

Priyanka Chopra to reportedly make her Bollywood comeback with this director in action film

Not for snake venom case, Elvish Yadav to be produced in Gurugram court on March 27 for...

HomeBusiness

Business

This group seeks Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, needs to pay Rs…

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance Capital secured a buyout offer of Rs 9650 crore from Hinduja Group.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 06:52 AM IST

article-main
Anil Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, is one the rise again. His firm Reliance Power has been performing significantly well on the stock market. In the past few days, share prices of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power touched the upper circuit after the industrialist settled the debt of three major banks. However, the same can’t be said for Reliance Capital. 

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance Capital secured a buyout offer of Rs 9650 crore from Hinduja Group. Although the group's acquisition of Reliance Capital is pending necessary court and regulatory approvals, it is reportedly planning to borrow Rs 8000 crore from major Japanese banks for purchase of Anil Ambani’s company.

According to a report by the Economic Times, Hinduja Group is in talks with three Japanese banks - Mizuho, SMBC and MUFG to borrow Rs 8000 crore to acquire Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital under the bankruptcy code. The group aims to secure the loan before the May 27 deadline set by a bankruptcy court to close the deal. Hinduja Group wants five year loans at an interest cost of 8-9% a year.

The report suggests that Japanese banks will likely derive comfort from Reliance Capital's partnership with Nippon Life. For those who are unaware, the two together run a life insurance joint venture in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who was born a boy, faced harassment, did odd jobs to survive, made debut with superstar, then became..

Meet brains behind Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore super luxurious home Antilia

Meet man who sold wife's jewellery to start small business, rhen built Rs 6575 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is...

‘Customers could get into trouble…’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal takes U-turn on new t-shirt

Patanjali Ayurved's Acharya Balkrishna submits apology for misleading advertisement to SC

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement