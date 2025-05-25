The government company holds a dominant market share in the life insurance sector.

A government-run company has set a Guinness World Record for most life insurance policies sold in 24 hours. The company name is Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the largest insurer in India. The firm has a market cap of Rs 5.44 lakh crore, as of May 23. It holds a dominant market share, particularly in the life insurance sector.

This historic achievement, verified by Guinness World Records, recognises the extraordinary performance of the corporation's dedicated agency network on January 20, 2025, LIC said in a statement. On January 20, a total of 4,52,839 agents of LIC successfully completed and issued an astounding 5,88,107 life insurance policies across India, it noted.

"On 20.01.2025, a total of 4,52,839 agents of Life Insurance Corporation of India successfully completed and issued an astounding 5,88,107 life insurance policies across India. This monumental effort established a new global benchmark for agent productivity in the life insurance industry within a 24-hour period," the company said in a statement on May 24.

"It is a powerful validation of the relentless dedication, skill, and tireless work ethics of our agents. This achievement reflects our deep commitment towards our mission to provide vital financial protection to our customers and their families," the statement said. The record attempt was the culmination of an initiative by LIC MD and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty, appealing to every agent to complete at least one policy on 'Mad Million Day' on January 20, 2025.

