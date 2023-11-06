This Google employee is richer than CEO Sundar Pichai, has net worth of Rs 15,800 crore

Kurian is often credited with reviving Google Cloud. He changed the company's strategy and shifted focus to customer service.

Over the world, Indians manage multibillion-dollar companies in a wide range of industries. The wealthiest Indian professional managers, including Jayshree Ullal and Sundar Pichai, were listed on the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023.

Thomas Kurian, whose net worth was Rs 15,800 crore overall, came in second on the list. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, is not as wealthy as Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. The business tycoon, who is currently the second-richest Indian manager globally, has had a distinguished career.

Thomas Kurian was born in Kerala in 1966. Thomas Kurian is among the world's most accomplished Indian businessmen. Since 2018, he has served as Google Cloud's CEO. With a net worth more than twice that of his boss, Sundar Pichai, he was the second richest Indian executive in the world. George Kurian, his identical twin brother, has led NetApp as CEO since 2015.

Along with his twin brother, he attended St. Joseph's Boys High School in Bengaluru for their education. They were both meritorious students. Both of them attended IIT Madras. But as soon as they were accepted to Princeton University, they left.

At the age of sixteen, they immigrated to the United States. He completed his electrical engineering bachelor's degree. Later on, he completed an MBA at Stanford Graduate School of Management. McKinsey and Company was his first employer.

He spent six years working for the company. Here, he oversaw teams of consultants who assisted the CEOs. He was employed in the financial services, telecommunications, etc. sectors. He relocated to Oracle in 1996 and spent the next 22 years there. There, he oversaw a 35,000-person staff in 32 nations. In 2018, he left the company because of his disagreements with co-founder Larry Ellison. Later on, he became the CEO of Google.

Kurian is often credited with reviving Google Cloud. He put the company's customer service front and centre and modified its approach. In an effort to boost the motivation of Google Cloud salespeople, he also increased their pay. He expanded his staff of account managers, technical experts, and salespeople. He added other sectors to the cloud services. He also introduced the Anthos platform, which enabled businesses to manage their data stored across many clouds.

On his LinkedIn profile, he has written that his mission is to accelerate the company's ability to transform their business.

He created products at Oracle that brought about $35 billion a year in sales. Under his leadership, his company's cloud revenue exceeded 5.5 billion dollars. He oversaw the 250-person sales staff as well. He was the world's richest Indian manager.

According to the IIFL Hurun India List, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has a net worth of Rs. 5300 crore in 2022. Shantanu Narayen, the CEO of Adobe, has a net worth of Rs. 3800 crore.

Thomas Kurian is currently the second-richest manager in the world, with a net worth of Rs. 15,800 crore. He has a higher net worth than Sundar Pichai, his employer. He is worth more than Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Rs 7500 crore). In 2022, Google Cloud brought in 26.28 billion dollars (about Rs 2.1 lakh crore), or 9.3 percent of the company's total revenue.