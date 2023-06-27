Search icon
This girl used social media to get record-breaking job offer, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, her salary is…

Aditi Tiwari created a record by bagging a Rs 1.6 crore package as the highest package bagged by a student at NIT Patna before Aditi Tiwari’s record-breaking package was Rs 50-60 lakhs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

IITs and IIMs are considered by many as the most premier institutes in India and the students of these institutes often get huge package after completing their education. In 2022, Aditi Tiwari, a final year student of Electronics and Communication at NIT Patna created a record by bagging a package of Rs 1.6 crore.

Aditi Tiwari’s father works in Tata Steel employee while her mother is a government school teacher. Aditi Tiwari was recruited by Facebook as a front-end engineer. Aditi Tiwari created a record by bagging a Rs 1.6 crore package as the highest package bagged by a student at NIT Patna before Aditi Tiwari’s record-breaking package was Rs 50-60 lakhs.

Aditi Tiwari was hired by Facebook to work at its London office. “I had applied at Facebook on my own after the campus placements had ended,” Tiwari told Careers360. “I wanted to try my luck with international companies that did not visit our campus which worked out for me.”

According to Aditi Tiwari, she made use of social media to widen her job search. “I had done my personal research as well as looked out for jobs on LinkedIn. I talked to a few seniors who had landed jobs in international companies, just a year before I did. Through them, I got to know which companies hire freshers and sponsor the visas. I targeted seven-eight such companies in the UK and US and regularly checked their careers pages for openings for new graduates. Randomly applying does not help,” she explained.

