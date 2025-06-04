The official launch took place at the Embassy of India, Madrid in the presence of Dinesh K Patnaik, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Spain, D. Fernando Heredia Noguera, Deputy Director for International Relations and Community Affairs.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, popularly known as Amul, has partnered with Cooperativa Ganadera del Valle de los Pedroches (COVAP), Spain's first-tier cooperative, to launch Amul milk in Spain and the EU, as per a statement from the Indian dairy cooperative.



Amul, with its 3.6 million dairy farmers, is the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative. The Amul brand is rated as the world's strongest dairy brand and India's largest consumer products group brand with a turnover of more than USD 11 billion and handling more than 12 billion litres of milk every year. Amul is also the world's 8th largest milk processor (Ranking by IFCN), it operates 112 dairy plants across India with a total milk handling capacity of 42 million litres per day.COVAP is Spain's first-tier cooperative, founded in 1959 in Pozoblanco, Cordoba.



With over 2,000 active farmer-members, COVAP is a cornerstone of Andalusia's agri-food sector. Their dairy plant, one of Europe's most advanced, processes more than 400 million litres of milk annually.COVAP exports to over 30 countries, including the US, the UK, and various Asian markets. The Amul statement added that through this partnership, Amul Milk will be launched initially in Madrid and Barcelona and subsequently in Malaga, Valencia, Alicante, Seville, Cordoba, and Lisbon in Portugal.



The statement further added that Amul plans to launch milk and other products in countries like Germany, Italy, and Switzerland in the future. Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul, said, "We are very honoured and pleased to enter an association with COVAP, a very respected Spanish dairy cooperative. This association will ensure all our Spanish consumers will be nourished and energised with the goodness of Amul Milk."



"This is for the first time that Amul fresh milk is being launched in Europe. It is our great pleasure to bring the taste of India to the world, in alignment with the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi to make Amul a global dairy brand."



"We at Amul are confident that in 2025, the International Year of Cooperatives, as declared by the United Nations, our team will bring the brand Amul closer to every Indian across the world and showcase the power of cooperation between cooperatives," he added.COVAP President Ricardo Delgado Vizcaino - "This partnership with Amul allows us to work with another cooperative to help them grow their brand in Spain, benefitting not only our own dairy farmer members, but those in India as well. The collaboration brings together COVAP technology capabilities and high-quality milk with the Amul brand's rapidly growing and well-known, international reputation for premium dairy products."



