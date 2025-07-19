This famous Delhi market, bustling with customers for over a decade, may shutdown soon due to... 

Only 11 years after its operation, Janakpuri Delhi Haat is now on the brink of closure. This 13 July, it completed 11 years of operation after being opened in 2014 on 8 acres of land. With very low customer footfall, it has fell silent and has witnessed management neglect.

A blend of culture and commerce, Janakpuri Delhi Haat once thrived as a shopper’s hub offering a range of handicrafts and other unique items, however, only 11 years after its operation it is now on the brink of closure. This 13 July Janakpuri Delhi Haat completed 11 years of operation after being opened in 2014 on 8 acres of land. On its 11th anniversary, the market has fallen silent, shops either vacated or without customers.

Declining customers footfall

Customer footfall is sharply declining due to which traders have been struggling to maintain their business here. It seems like Janakpuri Delhi Haat is no longer a popular shopping destination as traders have lost all hope of seeing its glory with only occasional customers making visits. The market was built at the cost of Rs 120 crore, but the scene is far from vibrant, lively and crowded. Traders have been witnessing dwindling sales which have provided inconvenience to traders among which are women who are balancing business and responsibilities at home. The condition has worsened with many shops slowly shutting down as the traders are left with no option otherwise as customers have been showing little interest in spending their weekends or fine evenings there.

Trader Paramjeet Singh, who set up his shop at Janakpuri Delhi Haat in 2016, laments the current situation and says, “When I came here, sales were good, and there were over 100 shops. Now only 6 traders remain.” Customers do visit at weekends, but the footfall has still been low, and weekdays are uncannily silent as apart from regular business, the management has not been taking many initiatives like organising events.

Despite raising their concerns through meetings, traders did not receive any useful response from management. Shweta, a trader, told News18 that like in the case of Delhi Haat INA which witnessed a major fire on April 30, 2025, and received compensation and rent waivers as 30 of its shops damaged, Janakpuri traders go unheard even as they continuously face electricity issues, electric shocks, and more.

“No accident has occurred here so far, yet the premises have been shut down. Despite this, full ticket fare is still being charged, Rs 20 per entry. At the very least, tickets should be made free or the fare reduced. Young visitors often ask why the market remains open when there are no buyers. Without customers, how are vendors expected to sell their goods? We are only incurring losses,” Shweta told News18.