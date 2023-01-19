THIS exotic island in Central America is cheaper than a flat in Mumbai, price will surprise you

Have you ever dreamed of owning your private island? A place where you can get away from the noise and chaos of the city and immerse yourself in nature Well, there’s an island that is not only stunning but also surprisingly affordable. The island, called Iguana Island, is located in Central America and boasts crystal clear blue-green waters and lush green foliage.

Amenities on the beautiful island include:

Iguana Island is a five-acre parcel of land that includes a house and other necessary facilities. The island is located in a safe zone and is being sold by a private real estate company known as Islands Inc. The company's website has listed the island for sale. The island features a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a wraparound porch, dining room, bar, and living area. Additionally, there is an extra accommodation built for employees on the other side of the island. The island was developed by an American developer using state-of-the-art technology.

Breathtaking views:

The clear blue-green waters that surround the island add to its natural beauty and make it an ideal spot to watch the sunrise and sunset. The night views are equally stunning. According to the Islands Inc website, the island is completely disconnected from the rest of the world, with no access to WiFi, phone, or TV signals.

Also read: UPI expands to include non-resident users from THESE countries, allowing for seamless fund transfers

Additional features:

Plans are currently in place to construct a swimming pool and helipad on the island. The island also has a fishing area located on the west side. The long-term island crew, including the on-site manager and caretaker, are also willing to continue working for the new owners of Iguana Island.

Cost of purchase:

The cost to purchase this island is 376,627 pounds, which is approximately 3.76 crore rupees. This price is less than what you would pay for a flat in major Indian cities like Delhi or Mumbai. If you're searching for a beautiful and reasonably priced island, Iguana Island is worth considering.