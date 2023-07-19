This ex-Nykaa employee is now CEO of Ratan Tata’s Rs 844 crore firm; sells Ralph Lauren, YSL, luxury foreign brands

Tata’s Tata Group is one of the most successful conglomerates in the country, and its fashion and beauty app Tata CLiQ, has over Rs 844 crore in revenue.

Ratan Tata’s Tata Group has a long hoard of successful businesses, including Tata Digital’s online application Tata CLiQ, which has brought several luxury brands to India. Recently, Tata CliQ got a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Gopal Asthana.

Tata CLiQ is the online fashion and beauty application by Ratan Tata’s Tata Group and falls under the umbrella of Tata Digital, which also heads companies like Croma, Big Basket, Tata Neu, and other digital stores by the multi-billion dollar company.

Tata CLiQ, which had previously reported losses, decided to bring about a change in the leadership and decided to appoint Gopal Asthana as the new CEO of the application. Asthana is well-versed in the fashion retail business and has over 20 years of experience in the field.

Before heading the multi-crore brand Tata CLiQ, Gopal Asthana was the Chief Business Officer of Nykaa, the competing company of the Tata fashion brand, headed by female entrepreneur Falguni Nayar.

Not just Nykaa, but Asthana has experience in retail fashion brands as well. Gopal Asthana worked at retail giant Shoppers Stop for over two decades, starting out as a Category Head in 1998 and stepping down in 2019 as Executive Vice President.

Tata CLiQ, which falls under the umbrella of Tata Digital and Tata Group, reported massive revenue growth in the previous financial year, with the revenue growing 137 percent overall. The total revenue of the application last year was over Rs 844 crore.

Not just Indian brands and Tata’s own Westside clothing and accessories, but Tata CLiQ has also started the online sale of major foreign luxury brands in India, cutting down the price and offering heavy discounts on luxury items.

Some of the luxury brands sold on Tata CliQ are Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Ray Ban, Yves Saint Laurent, Dyson and Tissot, all multi-crore and ultra-expensive foreign companies.

