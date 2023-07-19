Headlines

Business

This engineer quit government job to become aloe vera farmer, made millions as Patanjali’s supplier; net worth is…

A man with a high-paying government job decided to leave the job and pursue a career in farming, eventually becoming a millionaire through this venture.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

While many people across the country continue their chase for high-paying corporate jobs, not all can identify the potential in the farming and agriculture industry. However, Indian millionaire Harish Dhandev knew how much he could grow through farming and agriculture.

Harish Dhandev was an engineer and had cracked the exam to land a government job in Rajasthan, a dream of most people born into a family of farmers. Dhandev had landed a job as a junior engineer with Jaisalmer Municipal Council in Rajasthan.

Despite having a good government job and a fixed salary with benefits, Dhandev was not happy with his career. During a visit to an agriculture expo in Delhi, Harish Dhandev’s life changed and he decided to finally pursue his dream of farming.

Quitting his government job, Harish started farming on his 120-acre land in Jaisalmer. While most farmers in Rajasthan cultivate bajra and wheat, Harish decided to settle on a variety of aloe vera, which really started to drive his business.

Harish Dhandev didn’t settle for regular crops but decided to cultivate Barbie Denis, a variety of aloe vera which is so premium that it is in high demand in Hong Kong, Brazil, and the United States, used as a raw material in luxury beauty products and cosmetics.

With the growth of his farming empire, Harish soon opened his own company called Naturelo Agro just a few kilometers away from Jaisalmer. The engineer-turned-farmer had started with 80,000 saplings of aloe vera, which have now turned into millions.

Soon, Dhandev teamed up with Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali, which is an Ayurvedic products manufacturing company. Harish became the official supplier of aloe vera to Patanjali for their products such as aloe vera gel and soaps, turning his startup company into a million-dollar corporation.

Now running the Dhandev Global Group and exporting aloe vera across the globe, Harish has become a millionaire and his turnover ranges from Rs 2-3 crore per year.

READ | Meet richest Indian self-made woman under 40, lost over Rs 8,600 crore in 1 year, net worth is…

