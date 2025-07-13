This date in June is important for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance set to announce...

The company will hold an analyst meet, post Board Meeting to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, RIL added

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) is all set to announce its June quarter earnings on July 18, 2025. Following the board meeting, the company will also have an analyst meeting to go over the financial results for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2025.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 18, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” the company said.

The company noted that it will host an analyst discussion to review the results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, following the Board meeting on July 18.

Reliance Q1 results expectations

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) predict that Reliance Industries, helmed by Mukesh Ambani, would gain 29% year over year (YoY) in Q1 PAT to Rs 19,517 million. They claimed that the one-time earnings of Rs 9000 crore from the sale of Asian Paints holdings were the reason for this.

However, compared to the Rs 2,31,784 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, RIL net sales are likely to decrease by 1% YoY to Rs 2,29,475.7 crore. According to KIE, RIL's consolidated EBITDA will climb by 15.4% year over year, with weak E&P offsetting a 19–20% year-over-year increase in O2C, digital, and retail.

In the meantime, brokerage company Motilal Oswal Financial Services forecasted a 15% increase in sales to Rs 266100 crore and a 32% increase in RIL's PAT to roughly Rs 20,000 crore.

