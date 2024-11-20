In July, Prime Minister Modi had commented on the Surat Diamond Bourse surpassing the Pentagon as the world’s largest office building, describing it as a reflection of Surat’s thriving diamond industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest corporate office hub, on a sprawling 35.54 acres at a cost of ₹3,400 crore. Designed to be a global center for rough and polished diamond trading, the Surat Diamond Bourse is also the largest interconnected building in the world, with over 4,500 interconnected offices, surpassing the Pentagon in size. It is also India’s largest customs clearance facility.

The facility can accommodate 4,200 traders from 175 countries, providing them a centralized platform to trade polished diamonds. This hub is expected to generate employment for approximately 1.5 lakh people, making it a cornerstone of the global diamond trade.

In July, Prime Minister Modi had commented on the Surat Diamond Bourse surpassing the Pentagon as the world’s largest office building, describing it as a reflection of Surat’s thriving diamond industry and India’s entrepreneurial energy. “This hub will drive trade, innovation, and collaboration, contributing to economic growth and job creation,” he noted on X.