THIS consumer company earns profit of Rs 5,343,00,000,000, details here

Its revenue from total FMCG business, which also includes cigarettes, was at Rs 15,354.30 crore in the June quarter. ITC's revenue from 'cigarettes' was at Rs 9,553.86 crore and Rs 5,800.44 crore from the 'FMCG Others' segment.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 08:42 PM IST

Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 5,343.41 crore for the June quarter. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 19,807.88 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from ITC. ITC's revenue from operations was at Rs 23,129.35 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 20,376.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company said its results for the June quarter are not comparable as it had on June 13, 2025, acquired the entire share capital of Sresta Natural Bioproducts, which owns brand 24 Mantra Organic.

"Accordingly, financial results of the group and 'FMCG Others' segment for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 include those of SNBPL and its subsidiaries from 13th June, 2025 and hence are not comparable with previous periods," it said. The total expenses of the Kolkata-headquartered firm were at Rs 16,752.31 crore in the June quarter. Its total income, including other income during the quarter, was at Rs 23,811.56 crore.

The company has a "strong performance by group companies led by ITC Infotech India, Surya Nepal and ITC Hotels", ITC said in its earnings statement. Its revenue from total FMCG business, which also includes cigarettes, was at Rs 15,354.30 crore in the June quarter. ITC's revenue from 'cigarettes' was at Rs 9,553.86 crore and Rs 5,800.44 crore from the 'FMCG Others' segment. FMCG other business includes branded packaged foods businesses in staples, meals, snacks, dairy & beverages, biscuits & cakes, chocolates, coffee & confectionery, education and stationery products; personal care products; safety matches and agarbattis. Its revenue from the agri business was Rs 9,723.84 crore, and Rs 2,116.62 crore from 'paperboards, paper & packaging'.

ITC's revenue from 'others', which include IT services, ITC Grand Central Hotel, Mumbai and FoodTech, was Rs 1,182.59 crore. Shares of ITC Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 416.50, up 1.14 per cent from the previous close.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI.)

