This company announced third interim dividend of Rs 7821 crore, shareholders to get....

The date for the purpose of payment of dividend payment will be September 10.

Investors see ups and downs in the share market. They often gain profit when a company, in which they have invested, grows. Several large-cap companies announce dividends for retail investors when they see profits. Along similar lines, billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has approved a third dividend of Rs 20 per share for the current financial year.

"The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd at its meeting held on September 2, 2024, has considered and approved the third interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share on the face value of Re 1 per equity share for financial year 2024-25 amounting to Rs 7,821 crore," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE. This took the total dividend payout so far for FY25 to Rs 13,474 crore. The date for the purpose of payment of dividend payment will be September 10, the filing added.

Vedanta, an Indian multinational mining company, has a market cap of Rs 1.72 lakh crore. The share price of the company closed at Rs 464 on Monday. Moreover, on July 26, the board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, amounting to Rs 1,564 crore. In May, a first interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share, totalling Rs 4,089 crore was approved. This takes the total dividend for 2024-25 so far to Rs 13,474 crore.

READ | Meet man who quit IIT, then built Rs 24335 crore company, has net worth of Rs 1300 crore, he is...

Similarly, during 2023-24, Vedanta had declared a total interim dividend of Rs 29.5 per share, amounting to Rs 10,966 crore for shareholders. Vedanta continued to deliver strong quarterly numbers. For the first quarter, profit after tax grew 54 per cent year-on-year and more than doubled on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 5,095 crore. The mining major's debt stood at Rs 61,300 crore as of June 30.

(With inputs from PTI)