Axis Bank's Burgundy Private and Hurun India recently released the list of India’s most valuable companies, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) secured an impressive 10th place in the overall ranking of the 500 most valuable listed and unlisted firms, and first in the unlisted firms category. The Serum Institute of India, headed by Adar Poonawala, ranks as the second most valuable unlisted firm, with Zoho Corporation, Megha Engineering, Parle Products, Intas Pharmaceuticals, and Dream 11 among others also featuring in the top ten list.

The company we talking about is Zerodha, which is co-owned by Nithin Kamath and his brother Nikhil Kamath. Its market valuation shot up by 50 per cent against the previous year. Its valuation stands at Rs 87, 750 crore y-o-y. This Bengaluru-based firm is a financial services firm offering discount brokerage services to retail Indian investors and traders. Nithin started stock trading at the age of 17, and Nikhil joined in his footsteps later. They both decided to revolutionise the broking industry, quit their jobs and built Zerodha. The brothers removed obstacles like high brokerage fees, lack of transparency, and complex trading processes, and introduced to traders the smart trading platform, Zerodha at a low cost.

For the unversed, the companies, both listed and unlisted, featured in the 2024 ‘Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ have a minimum valuation of $1 billion. Unlisted companies are those firms whose shares cannot be publicly traded, and the listed companies are listed on the national stock exchange.



India's most valuable listed companies



While in the listed companies category, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd sustained its top spot as the most valuable firm in India followed by Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank. As per reports, the total market valuation of these top 10 companies surpassed Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

“The combined value of the top 10 companies increased by INR 22.7 lakh crore to INR 96 lakh crore (US$1.1 trillion), which is almost one-third of India’s GDP and 30% of the total value of the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. The National Stock Exchange, valued at INR 4.7 lakh crore, is the highest value creator in percentage terms. Bharti Airtel has contributed the highest value in absolute terms, adding more than INR 4 lakh crore this year,” the report said.