This company pays people for talking..., got funding from Nikhil Kamath, Peyush Bansal, Vishesh Khurana, it is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

AP Dhillon breaks his silence after firing outside his house: 'My people are...'

Ananya Panday says she is ‘fighting audience’s perception’ about her: ‘People put you in a box’

‘Top actors should break their silence’ on Justice Hema Committee report, Radhika Sarathkumar slams Malayalam superstars

Meet Shashi Bhushan, who was onboard IC 814 plane during Kandahar hijack, yet his name was hidden from public due to...

Crown jewel of Ratan Tata to soon appoint new board members because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AP Dhillon breaks his silence after firing outside his house: 'My people are...'

AP Dhillon breaks his silence after firing outside his house: 'My people are...'

Ananya Panday says she is ‘fighting audience’s perception’ about her: ‘People put you in a box’

Ananya Panday says she is ‘fighting audience’s perception’ about her: ‘People put you in a box’

‘Top actors should break their silence’ on Justice Hema Committee report, Radhika Sarathkumar slams Malayalam superstars

‘Top actors should break their silence’ on Justice Hema Committee report, Radhika Sarathkumar slams Malayalam superstars

7 largest crocodiles that rule waterways

7 largest crocodiles that rule waterways

8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे �ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

AP Dhillon breaks his silence after firing outside his house: 'My people are...'

AP Dhillon breaks his silence after firing outside his house: 'My people are...'

Meet actress who earned Rs 500 as receptionist, worked with Salman, Aishwarya, now ready to do even 1 minute role in..

Meet actress who earned Rs 500 as receptionist, worked with Salman, Aishwarya, now ready to do even 1 minute role in..

Meet actress who refused to play superstar's mother, film earned Rs 600 crore, now she says...

Meet actress who refused to play superstar's mother, film earned Rs 600 crore, now she says...

HomeBusiness

Business

This company pays people for talking..., got funding from Nikhil Kamath, Peyush Bansal, Vishesh Khurana, it is...

The platform connects users with professionals, offering them incentives to respond to messages

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 09:13 AM IST

This company pays people for talking..., got funding from Nikhil Kamath, Peyush Bansal, Vishesh Khurana, it is...
Image source: Pexels
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A startup called Unikon.ai was founded by Palash Arneja, Akash Anand, and Sumit in early 2024. The platform connects users with professionals, offering them incentives to respond to messages. This idea was born when Akash and Palash discovered that the response rate to direct messages (DMs) on LinkedIn is only 1%. Unikon.ai allows professionals to earn money by responding to chat or call requests, addressing the issue of time and lack of incentive for professionals.

Palash Arneja, one of the co-founders, comes from a middle-class background and became a Chartered Accountant (CA) before the age of 21. He has experience of working at Swiss Bank, HSBC, and Deloitte, where he handled a team of 700 people. Akash Anand is the founder of Bella Vita, a well-known brand, and Sumit, who met Akash and Palash at an event, previously founded ZebPay, which was later acquired by Cashfree.

Unikon.ai offers four main features:

-Users can post a short video describing their problem or need, and others can connect and offer help for a fee.
-Users can listen to short clips of conversations between two people, with the option to swipe right to hear the full discussion.
-Users can host or join webinars, events, or shows.
-Users can search for professionals based on filters and ratings to find the right person to talk to.

Unikon.ai raised funds from over 40 angel investors, including Nikhil Kamath, Peyush Bansal, and Tanmay Bhat. The startup's app saw 5,000 downloads on its first day, and currently, a team of 50 people is working to improve the platform.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack casting director Mukesh Chhabra defends naming Muslim hijackers Bhola, Shankar in show

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack casting director Mukesh Chhabra defends naming Muslim hijackers Bhola, Shankar in show

Anita Hassanandani regrets sacrificing her 'prime career' for ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan: 'He always said...'

Anita Hassanandani regrets sacrificing her 'prime career' for ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan: 'He always said...'

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

Meet doctor who left practice to crack UPSC in 1st try, she is a social media star, married to an IAS, she is posted....

Meet doctor who left practice to crack UPSC in 1st try, she is a social media star, married to an IAS, she is posted....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement