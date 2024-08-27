This company pays its AI engineers Rs 9960000 more than other departments, leaked data reveals...

Leaked data reveals that Microsoft’s new AI division pays software engineers significantly more than those in other departments, reflecting the company's focus on artificial intelligence.

Microsoft has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years, underscoring its commitment to becoming a leader in this rapidly evolving field. A key move in this strategy was the formation of a new AI division, spearheaded by Mustafa Suleyman, a co-founder of DeepMind. This division, established in March, is part of Microsoft's broader effort to advance its AI capabilities, with notable projects including the Copilot AI chatbot and enhancements to Bing’s AI features.

Recent leaks have shed light on a significant pay disparity between employees working in Microsoft's AI division and those in other parts of the company. According to a report by Business Insider, an unofficial spreadsheet containing salary data was shared among Microsoft employees. This leaked information reveals that the average total compensation for software engineers within the new AI division stands at approximately $377,611. This figure is notably higher—by at least $120,000—compared to the average compensation for engineers in other divisions such as Azure and Cloud.

The leaked data suggests that Microsoft is placing a premium on AI expertise, reflecting the growing importance of this technology in the company's overall strategy. This disparity in pay comes at a time when Microsoft had previously implemented a company-wide salary freeze and reduced bonuses last year. Despite these past measures, the company has recently resumed performance-based raises.

The significant difference in compensation between the AI division and other departments has raised concerns among employees. Many in other divisions have experienced stagnant salaries and reduced bonuses, which could potentially lead to dissatisfaction and morale issues. The report also highlights the intensifying competition in the tech industry, with rivals like Google, Meta, and Amazon also heavily investing in AI.

While Microsoft has not yet verified the leaked information, the data provides a glimpse into how the company is prioritizing its AI efforts and the potential impact on its broader workforce. As AI continues to be a central focus for Microsoft, the pay gap underscores the value placed on this critical area of innovation and the strategic importance of maintaining a competitive edge in the technology sector.

