Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

'Touched me with sexual intent': Sreelekha Mitra files police complaint against Ranjith for inappropriate behaviour

Gujarat Rains: Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory for passengers amid heavy rainfall

This company pays its AI engineers Rs 9960000 more than other departments, leaked data reveals...

Meet woman, who is suffering with terminal cancer, auctions her final moments to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

'Touched me with sexual intent': Sreelekha Mitra files police complaint against Ranjith for inappropriate behaviour

'Touched me with sexual intent': Sreelekha Mitra files police complaint against Ranjith for inappropriate behaviour

Gujarat Rains: Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory for passengers amid heavy rainfall

Gujarat Rains: Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory for passengers amid heavy rainfall

Bollywood films with most Filmfare Awards

Bollywood films with most Filmfare Awards

AI imagines Looney Tunes characters in Hanumankind's viral hit Big Dawgs

AI imagines Looney Tunes characters in Hanumankind's viral hit Big Dawgs

Diabetes: Pulses, legumes, lentils that lower blood sugar levels 

Diabetes: Pulses, legumes, lentils that lower blood sugar levels 

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

HomeBusiness

Business

This company pays its AI engineers Rs 9960000 more than other departments, leaked data reveals...

Leaked data reveals that Microsoft’s new AI division pays software engineers significantly more than those in other departments, reflecting the company's focus on artificial intelligence.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

This company pays its AI engineers Rs 9960000 more than other departments, leaked data reveals...
This company pays its AI engineers more
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Microsoft has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years, underscoring its commitment to becoming a leader in this rapidly evolving field. A key move in this strategy was the formation of a new AI division, spearheaded by Mustafa Suleyman, a co-founder of DeepMind. This division, established in March, is part of Microsoft's broader effort to advance its AI capabilities, with notable projects including the Copilot AI chatbot and enhancements to Bing’s AI features.

Recent leaks have shed light on a significant pay disparity between employees working in Microsoft's AI division and those in other parts of the company. According to a report by Business Insider, an unofficial spreadsheet containing salary data was shared among Microsoft employees. This leaked information reveals that the average total compensation for software engineers within the new AI division stands at approximately $377,611. This figure is notably higher—by at least $120,000—compared to the average compensation for engineers in other divisions such as Azure and Cloud.

The leaked data suggests that Microsoft is placing a premium on AI expertise, reflecting the growing importance of this technology in the company's overall strategy. This disparity in pay comes at a time when Microsoft had previously implemented a company-wide salary freeze and reduced bonuses last year. Despite these past measures, the company has recently resumed performance-based raises.

The significant difference in compensation between the AI division and other departments has raised concerns among employees. Many in other divisions have experienced stagnant salaries and reduced bonuses, which could potentially lead to dissatisfaction and morale issues. The report also highlights the intensifying competition in the tech industry, with rivals like Google, Meta, and Amazon also heavily investing in AI.

While Microsoft has not yet verified the leaked information, the data provides a glimpse into how the company is prioritizing its AI efforts and the potential impact on its broader workforce. As AI continues to be a central focus for Microsoft, the pay gap underscores the value placed on this critical area of innovation and the strategic importance of maintaining a competitive edge in the technology sector.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Bahut kuch hai..,' CBI drop hint of evidence traced amid ongoing probe

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Bahut kuch hai..,' CBI drop hint of evidence traced amid ongoing probe

Delhi Metro Phase-4: DMRC tweaks construction plans on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to...

Delhi Metro Phase-4: DMRC tweaks construction plans on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to...

KKR extends captaincy offer to Mumbai Indians star, reveals report; it's not Rohit Sharma

KKR extends captaincy offer to Mumbai Indians star, reveals report; it's not Rohit Sharma

Woman develops rare condition that causes allergy to her menstrual cycle

Woman develops rare condition that causes allergy to her menstrual cycle

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement