This company of Mukesh Ambani made sales worth Rs 4000000000 in a year by selling...

Reliance Industries' fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company generated Rs 3,000 crore in sales during its first full year of operation. Campa Cola's sales accounted for Rs 400 crore of the company's total sales in fiscal year 2024.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 05:46 PM IST

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the Indian company founded by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, performed admirably in its inaugural year. Reliance Industries' fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company generated Rs 3,000 crore in sales during its first full year of operation. Campa Cola's sales accounted for Rs 400 crore of the company's total sales in fiscal year 2024. 

Emami took five decades to reach Rs 3,400 crore in sales. The company reached this milestone in the previous fiscal year. Similarly, toothpaste industry behemoth Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a revenue of Rs 5,226 crore in fiscal year 2024. This company has been in business for eight decades. This demonstrates how quickly RCPL has expanded its business.

Listed FMCG companies have yet to report financial results for the fiscal year 2024. RCPL formally began operations on November 30, 2022. The company, which owns brands such as Campa Cola and Independence, aims to increase sales through staples and beverages. In response to supply issues, the company intends to establish a bottling plant for Campa Cola in order to increase capacity. It can raise 500-700 crore from its parent company this fiscal year. RCPL's parent company is Reliance Retail Ventures. 

It also serves as the holding company for the Reliance Group's retail business. According to a source, RCPL intends to locate the new bottling plant so that it can easily supply shops across the country.

He said that revenue from more than 200,000 kirana stores will account for ₹1,000 crore of Reliance Consumer Products' fiscal year 2024 revenue. These stores are the buyers of the company's merchandise. For the fiscal year 2025, the company has set a revenue target of ₹5,000 crore. 

The main business will make a sizable financial investment in RCPL this year. This sum is yet to be determined, but it may range from Rs 500 to Rs 700 crore. The business intends to open a bottling facility of its own. This is due to the failure of its prior plan, which involved collaborating with other bottlers. For roughly ₹22 crore, Reliance had acquired the then-discontinued Campa brand in 2022.

The biggest Cola market in the nation, Andhra Pradesh, currently has Campa Cola available, but regular supply isn't guaranteed nationwide due to supply issues.

