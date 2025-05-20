This is not the first dividend that has been announced by the company this financial year. Previously, it had announced three other dividends of Rs 300, Rs 250, and Rs 150 per share.

Page Industries, the organisation behind the popular Jockey brand, has declared a dividend of Rs 200 per share to shareholders. The record date is May 21, 2025, meaning that investors holding shares by this date will be entitled to the dividend. The payment would be made prior to June 13, 2025.

This news follows closely on the heels of the company having announced its March quarter financial results, which were robust. Page Industries posted a 52% increase in its net profit to Rs 164 crore, from Rs 108 crore during the same period last year. Revenue also increased by 11%, to Rs 1,098 crore.

This is not the first dividend that has been announced by the company this financial year. Previously, it had announced three other dividends of Rs 300, Rs 250, and Rs 150 per share. This new Rs 200 dividend takes the total declared dividend in FY25 to Rs 900 per share, indicating the consistent returns of the company to its investors.

Page Industries' shares have also been on the up lately. Its share price climbed by Rs 897.85 on Friday, reaching Rs 47,848.80, a week-on-week gain of 1.91%. The shares of the company are the costliest on the Indian bourses.

Today, the market capitalisation of the company is Rs 53,369.95 crore. Though Jockey is its marquee brand, Page Industries also distributes products of the well-known swimwear brand Speedo in India.

With a good quarter and healthy dividend distribution, Page Industries keeps paying back its investors while displaying growth in profit and revenue alike.