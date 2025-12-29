FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
THIS company is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani or Tata Group, know in detail

Hindustan Zinc Limited produces virtually all of India’s integrated silver production and has been awarded the title of India’s Largest Integrated Silver Manufacturer 2024 at the India Silver Conference 2025.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

THIS company is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani or Tata Group, know in detail
Silver Bar. (Representative Image)
    Which is the biggest silver producer in India? No, it is not a company owned by Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani or Gautam Adani. This company has nothing to do with the Reliance Industries Ltd or the Adani Group.  One of the top five silver producers of the world, this Indian firm got the title of India's Largest Integrated Silver Manufacturer 2024 at the 3rd edition of the India Silver Conference 2025, held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The former PSU, Hindustan Zinc Limited, was certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) for its 99.99% purity marked 30 kg and 1 kg silver bars. The company mines galena, the ore from which silver is produced, from its Sindesar Khurd Mine in Rajasthan. It is one of the top five silver-producing mines globally. 

    Hindustan Zinc Limited is a Vedanta Group company. It is owned by billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal, who founded the holding company, Volcan Investments, which owns 100% of Vedanta Resources. Besides silver and zinc, Vedanta Resources also deals in aluminium, copper, oil & gas, and other metals. 

    Hindustan Zinc Limited supplies silver to more than 40 countries, besides holding a market share of about 77% of the primary zinc market in India. According to the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2025, Hindustan Zinc is the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the third consecutive year in FY 2024. 

    In a press release issued by Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc Limited CEO Arun Misra said, "At Hindustan Zinc, we take immense pride in being a global frontrunner in silver production. Our strategic positioning allows us to cater to the rising demand for this versatile metal. With silver prices touching historic heights, the metal has emerged as a pivotal enabler in the clean energy transition." He added, "Our silver, refined at our Pantnagar facility in Uttarakhand, is produced using 100% renewable energy, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable and responsible production."

     

    Advertisement