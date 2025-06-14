The work-from-home (WFH) or hybrid work model has become a widespread practice globally among businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this company has issued a stern warning to return to their offices.

Google is enforcing stricter return-to-office policies across several divisions, necessitating that remote employees situated within a 50-mile radius of company offices work on-site for a minimum of three days per week, with non-compliance potentially leading to job termination. This expanded requirement was announced concurrently with voluntary buyout programs for U.S.-based employees in Search, marketing, research, and core engineering teams.

The updated policy impacts employees within Google's Knowledge & Information division, which encompasses Search, ads, and commerce operations, along with Core engineering teams. Remote workers residing within 50 miles of designated Google offices are now required to adopt a hybrid, three-day-a-week on-site schedule by September, or they will be offered severance packages.

"When it comes to connection, collaboration, and moving quickly to innovate together, there's just no substitute for coming together in person," stated Jen Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President of Core Systems, in an internal memo that was obtained by several news outlets.

Almost five years have passed since the COVID-19 pandemic initiated widespread panic and significant disruption to daily life.

As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, many companies are gradually phasing out their WFH policies. Despite this shift, employees appear reluctant to return to pre-pandemic work arrangements, as WFH offers notable flexibility and convenience. Furthermore, it provides savings in both time and financial costs.

In the beginning of 2025, Google extended voluntary buyouts to some of its full-time employees in the United States. Concurrently, remote workers were notified that their only option would be to return to their nearest office for a minimum of three days per week.

These actions are part of a broader strategy by Google and numerous tech companies to cut costs while simultaneously investing substantially in artificial intelligence. AI initiatives necessitate considerable expenditures on infrastructure and specialised technical talent. Following extensive layoffs in early 2023, Google has implemented targeted reductions across several teams, underscoring the imperative for increased investments in AI.