This company dominates Japan, Germany, UAE, China, France, name is..., it manufactures...

Nvidia has become the first company in the world to reach a market capitalisation of USD 4 trillion (approximately Rs 34.44 lakh crore). This massive achievement has also made Nvidia the most influential company in the MSCI All Country World Index (MSCI ACWI), with a weight of 4.73 percent — higher than even the entire stock market of Japan, which holds 4.65 percent.

The MSCI ACWI is a major global index that includes large- and mid-cap stocks from 23 developed and 24 emerging markets. It covers about 85 percent of the global equity market. For comparison, the United Kingdom’s weight in this index is 3.28 percent, China’s is 2.97 percent, and Canada’s is 2.87 percent. Nvidia alone equals the combined weight of France (2.50 percent) and Germany (2.32 percent).

Nvidia was founded in 1993 by Jensen Huang, who currently serves as CEO and board member. Under his leadership, the company introduced the GPU (graphics processing unit) in 1999, which revolutionised PC gaming and laid the foundation for modern artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Today, Nvidia is playing a key role in the global shift toward accelerated computing and generative AI.

On Wednesday, Nvidia’s market cap stood at USD 4.179 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company. It is followed by Microsoft at USD 3.758 trillion and Apple at USD 3.138 trillion. Nvidia’s rise has even pushed it into the list of the top 10 wealthiest companies, surpassing the personal fortune of investor Warren Buffett.

From its start as a graphics chip maker to becoming a global AI leader, Nvidia’s journey shows how innovation and vision can transform industries and markets.

In comparison, India’s largest company, Reliance Industries — led by Mukesh Ambani — is ranked 54th globally with a market cap of USD 241.22 billion.