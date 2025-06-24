NRIs' share in the total sales stood at 27 per cent. The price of a flat was more than Rs 10 crore.

DLF Ltd, a real estate major, has sold all 1,164 luxury flats for about Rs 11,000 crore within a week of the launch of its new housing project in Gurugram. With pre-sales of Rs 11,000 crore, DLF has achieved 50 per cent of its sale bookings target for the current financial year. In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, DLF announced that "sell out of its latest luxury offering, DLF Privana North, valued at approximately Rs 11,000 crore, a historic milestone achieved within just one week". This reflects continuous demand for premium residential properties from end-users and investors.

DLF Privana North Project

DLF Privana North is a new luxury development in Gurugram. It is part of a 116-acre integrated township -- DLF Privana in Sectors 76 and 77, Gurugram. The new project 'DLF Privana North' spans 17.7 acres and comprises 1,152 flats (4BHK) and 12 penthouses. The project has six towers rising to stilt+50 storeys, the tallest residential structures to be developed by DLF till date.

Flat Prices

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) share in the total sales stood at 27 per cent. The price of a flat was more than Rs 10 crore, while a penthouse is for around Rs 25 crore.



Past projects

In this 116-acre township, the company had last year launched and completely sold out two projects -- 'DLF Privana West' and 'DLF Privana South' -- for around Rs 12,800 crore. In May 2024, DLF sold all 795 apartments for Rs 5,590 crore within three days of the launch of its 12.57-acre project 'Privana West'. In January 2024, the company had sold 1,113 luxury apartments in Gurugram for Rs 7,200 crore within three days of the launch of its project 'DLF Privana South', which is spread over 25-acre. The new project will be the third one in this large township.

DLF sales

DLF, the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation, reported a record sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal, an increase of 44 per cent from Rs 14,778 crore in the preceding financial year. Since its inception, DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and an area of over 352 million square feet.

DLF Group has 280 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 45 million square feet.

