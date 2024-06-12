Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K: Fresh encounter breaks out in Gandoh area of Doda district, 1 jawan injured

Meet woman who refused offer to join father's Rs 134000 crore company, launched her own business, she is now...

This company dethrones Microsoft to become world's most valuable brand in 2024, it is valued at…

PM Modi holds high-level meet after 40 Indians killed in Kuwait fire

Anurag Kashyap reacts to Pankaj Jha's 'spineless' remark for replacing him in Gangs of Wasseypur: 'We could not...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

J-K: Fresh encounter breaks out in Gandoh area of Doda district, 1 jawan injured

Meet woman who refused offer to join father's Rs 134000 crore company, launched her own business, she is now...

WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

What is warrior diet? How it helps in weight loss

Diabetes: Signs of high blood sugar that appear right after waking up in morning

Roti or Rice: what is better for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Anurag Kashyap reacts to Pankaj Jha's 'spineless' remark for replacing him in Gangs of Wasseypur: 'We could not...'

Watch: Real Chandu Champion Murlikant Petkar gets teary-eyed after first screening of Kartik Aaryan-starrer biopic

Who is Pavithra Gowda? Failed actress, fashion designer, Kannada star Darshan's 'wife', arrested with him in murder case

HomeBusiness

Business

This company dethrones Microsoft to become world's most valuable brand in 2024, it is valued at…

The iPhone maker retained its crown as the world's most valuable brand for the third straight year in 2024, followed by Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O), opens new tab at $753 billion and Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab at $713 billion, Kantar said.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 08:54 PM IST

This company dethrones Microsoft to become world's most valuable brand in 2024, it is valued at…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab has become the first brand to cross $1 trillion in brand value, a 15% jump from last year, while chipmaker Nvidia's (NVDA.O), opens new tab value has nearly tripled, a global ranking by Kantar's BrandZ showed on Wednesday.

The iPhone maker retained its crown as the world's most valuable brand for the third straight year in 2024, followed by Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O), opens new tab at $753 billion and Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab at $713 billion, Kantar said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled new AI features, which are expected to rekindle demand for iPhones and reverse a sales decline for its biggest-selling product due to choppy consumer spending and resurgent tech rivals.

"Apple has been consistently able to deliver products, services and messaging, which has closely resonated with the consumers, creating a strong fan-following for the brand," Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, Apple is ahead of AI chip powerhouse Nvidia at $2.97 trillion.

Surfing a wave of AI enthusiasm and a boom in chip demand, Nvidia has for the first time entered Kantar's list of top 10 most valuable brands in the world.

"Nvidia, led by the Godfather of AI Jensen (Huang) and the creator of this AI Revolution, is now a household brand as its GPU chips are the new gold and oil in the tech world," said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities.

to another big milestone for Nvidia,

Its brand value jumped to over $200 billion from a year earlier, making Nvidia the sixth most valuable brand, Kantar said.

"What really sets Nvidia apart is the faith that retail and institutional investors alike have in the firm's centrality to the biggest disruptive narratives in tech," the consulting company said.

Oracle (ORCL.N), opens new tab, which offers AI-powered cloud services, also made its debut in Kantar's top 10 at the ninth place. Its brand value jumped 58% to $145 billion.

Kantar said its research covered over 4.3 million consumer interviews in 532 categories, and 21,000 different brands in 54 markets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UN Security Council passes US-drafted proposal aimed at ending Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Who is Pravati Parida, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha?

Watch: Neha Kakkar gives befitting reply to trolls, calls Tony Kakkar 'supreme talent', says 'will change my name if...'

Who is Pavithra Gowda? Failed actress, fashion designer, Kannada star Darshan's 'wife', arrested with him in murder case

PM Modi's big plans for central government employees under NPS, may offer 50%…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement