This company earned Rs 47000 crore in 5 days, it's not of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

However, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Last week, several companies in the share market saw major gains in their market cap. The 30-share Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reached a new record high, while the market value of eight of the top 10 valuable companies of the Sensex increased tremendously. Bharti Airtel, IT majors Infosys, and Ratan Tata's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainers, in line with a record rally in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,279.56 points or 1.57 per cent.

Bharti Airtel led by Sunil Bharti Mittal was the biggest gainer. Its market valuation soared by Rs 47,194.86 crore to Rs 9,04,587.12 crore in five days (Monday to Friday). The company's share price closed at Rs 1,584 on Friday (August 30). Moreover, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries climbed Rs 13,396.42 crore to Rs 20,43,107.10 crore.

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms surge Rs 1.53 lakh crore

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 1,53,019.32 crore last week. Rallying for the ninth straight session on Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 231.16 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,365.77. During the day, it jumped 502.42 points or 0.61 per cent to hit a record intra-day peak of 82,637.03.

Infosys added Rs 33,611.37 crore taking its valuation to Rs 8,06,880.50 crore. The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 31,784.9 crore to Rs 16,46,899.17 crore and that of ICICI Bank surged Rs 18,734.3 crore to Rs 8,66,374.41 crore. Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.