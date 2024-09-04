Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Swift nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

This company, backed by Ratan Tata, Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal is selling a stake to raise capital

Meet man, an Indian, who made new Guinness World Record at just 23 for...

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check details

Delhi MCD Polls: BJP defeats AAP in ward committee elections, wins 7 out of 12 seats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA Auto Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Swift nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Swift nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

This company, backed by Ratan Tata, Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal is selling a stake to raise capital

This company, backed by Ratan Tata, Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal is selling a stake to raise capital

Meet man, an Indian, who made new Guinness World Record at just 23 for...

Meet man, an Indian, who made new Guinness World Record at just 23 for...

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के ��लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

HomeBusiness

Business

This company, backed by Ratan Tata, Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal is selling a stake to raise capital

This resulted in a dramatic 55% drop in sales in June 2023, exacerbating the financial pressure on Tork Motors

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

This company, backed by Ratan Tata, Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal is selling a stake to raise capital
Ratan Tata and Bhavish Aggarwal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tork Motors’ factory has been replaced by a deafening silence, signalling a crisis in the once-promising electric motorcycle startup. Backed by industry giants like Ratan Tata, Bharat Forge, and Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal, Tork Motors is now teetering on the edge of collapse, as it desperately seeks to sell a stake to raise much-needed capital. The Pune-based company has approached major players in the two-wheeler industry, including Kinetic Green, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor Company, with buyout proposals, according to sources close to the situation as reported by ET.

Tork Motors' predicament stems from a drastic reduction in subsidies under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme and a significant decline in venture and private equity funding. The company, once valued at $45 million, has struggled to sustain its operations, leading to a suspension of dealer despatches and the closure of its factory in Chakan near Pune.

Earlier this year, Tork Motors managed to secure $6 million from Maxis Capital in a fresh funding round. However, a crucial ₹50 crore funding deal fell through at the last minute, further compounding the company's financial woes. The reduction of the FAME-II subsidy last year, which slashed incentives from ₹15,000 to ₹10,000 per kWh of battery capacity and capped the maximum subsidy at 15% of the ex-factory price, led to a sharp rise in prices for electric two-wheelers. This resulted in a dramatic 55% drop in sales in June 2023, exacerbating the financial pressure on Tork Motors.

In a sobering development, Bharat Forge has written off its investment in Tork Motors, signalling a loss of confidence in the company’s future. With no new products on the horizon and its flagship Kratos R electric motorcycle struggling to maintain market momentum, Tork Motors’ survival now hinges on securing a strategic investment. The question remains: will the potential investors see value in a company on the brink, or will Tork Motors become another casualty in the volatile electric vehicle market?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Anita Hassanandani regrets sacrificing her 'prime career' for ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan: 'He always said...'

Anita Hassanandani regrets sacrificing her 'prime career' for ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan: 'He always said...'

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

Viral video: Girl's sensational dance to Urmila Matondkar’s song 'Aa Hi Jaiye' sets internet on fire, watch

Viral video: Girl's sensational dance to Urmila Matondkar’s song 'Aa Hi Jaiye' sets internet on fire, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement