Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

Is Flipkart Minutes the new Santa? Bengaluru man gets free PS5 with TV order

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

Business heartthrob Vaibhav Maloo pursues his childhood dreams in the digital world by launching InfoProfile

Persana AI: How AI Agents Are Revolutionizing Sales Prospecting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

Is Flipkart Minutes the new Santa? Bengaluru man gets free PS5 with TV order

Is Flipkart Minutes the new Santa? Bengaluru man gets free PS5 with TV order

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

8 stunning images of Saturn Rings captured by NASA

8 stunning images of Saturn Rings captured by NASA

Health benefits of eating one clove everyday

Health benefits of eating one clove everyday

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

HomeBusiness

Business

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

Today, Gautam Adani's group operates in a wide range of industries, including running 13 ports and seven airports in India. His renewable energy initiatives and power infrastructure are among the largest in the country

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 07:39 PM IST

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him
Gautam Adani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In 1977, Gautam Adani's life could have taken a completely different turn. At the young age of 16, his application for admission to Mumbai's prestigious Jai Hind College was rejected. But this setback didn’t hold him back. Adani, determined to carve his own path, turned away from academics and embarked on an entrepreneurial journey that would later make him one of the world’s most influential businessmen. Now, after more than four decades, the same institution that once turned him away has invited him back—not as a student, but as a guest of honour. The twist? They invited him to deliver a keynote lecture on Teacher's Day, celebrating his monumental success.

The story of Adani’s rise is nothing short of inspirational. After the rejection, he began working as a diamond sorter in Mumbai, earning his first lessons in business from the city's relentless environment. Soon, he returned to his home state of Gujarat, where he helped manage his brother’s packaging factory. But Adani’s ambitions stretched far beyond family business. In 1988, he established his own commodity trading company, setting in motion an empire that today spans across industries such as infrastructure, energy, and transportation.

Vikram Nankani, president of the alumni association of Jai Hind College, confirmed the remarkable invitation. “In the late 1970s, Adani had applied for admission but was turned down. Today, we are proud to welcome him back to share his story with our students,” Nankani said. Adani’s lecture, titled "Breaking Boundaries: The Power of Passion and Unconventional Paths to Success", revealed how he broke away from the conventional trajectory of education to follow his entrepreneurial dreams. 

Reflecting on his decision to leave education behind, Adani told the audience, “At 16, I broke my first boundary by quitting studies and facing an unknown future in Mumbai. Boundaries are not obstacles; they are challenges that test your courage.”

Today, Gautam Adani's group operates in a wide range of industries, including running 13 ports and seven airports in India. His renewable energy initiatives and power infrastructure are among the largest in the country. Additionally, his company is spearheading the redevelopment of Asia’s largest slum, and has a footprint in media, real estate, and more. 

At the lecture, Adani shared his wisdom: “Life is the greatest teacher. I learned early on that an entrepreneur must move fast and be ready to think beyond boundaries.” This message resonated deeply with the students of the very institution that once rejected him.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Ex-principal Sandip Ghosh ordered renovation near RG Kar hospital? CBI gives big update

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Ex-principal Sandip Ghosh ordered renovation near RG Kar hospital? CBI gives big update

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

After Bangladesh debacle, PCB to tighten fitness criteria before awarding central contracts to players

After Bangladesh debacle, PCB to tighten fitness criteria before awarding central contracts to players

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement