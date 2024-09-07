This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

In 1977, Gautam Adani's life could have taken a completely different turn. At the young age of 16, his application for admission to Mumbai's prestigious Jai Hind College was rejected. But this setback didn’t hold him back. Adani, determined to carve his own path, turned away from academics and embarked on an entrepreneurial journey that would later make him one of the world’s most influential businessmen. Now, after more than four decades, the same institution that once turned him away has invited him back—not as a student, but as a guest of honour. The twist? They invited him to deliver a keynote lecture on Teacher's Day, celebrating his monumental success.

The story of Adani’s rise is nothing short of inspirational. After the rejection, he began working as a diamond sorter in Mumbai, earning his first lessons in business from the city's relentless environment. Soon, he returned to his home state of Gujarat, where he helped manage his brother’s packaging factory. But Adani’s ambitions stretched far beyond family business. In 1988, he established his own commodity trading company, setting in motion an empire that today spans across industries such as infrastructure, energy, and transportation.

Vikram Nankani, president of the alumni association of Jai Hind College, confirmed the remarkable invitation. “In the late 1970s, Adani had applied for admission but was turned down. Today, we are proud to welcome him back to share his story with our students,” Nankani said. Adani’s lecture, titled "Breaking Boundaries: The Power of Passion and Unconventional Paths to Success", revealed how he broke away from the conventional trajectory of education to follow his entrepreneurial dreams.

Reflecting on his decision to leave education behind, Adani told the audience, “At 16, I broke my first boundary by quitting studies and facing an unknown future in Mumbai. Boundaries are not obstacles; they are challenges that test your courage.”

Today, Gautam Adani's group operates in a wide range of industries, including running 13 ports and seven airports in India. His renewable energy initiatives and power infrastructure are among the largest in the country. Additionally, his company is spearheading the redevelopment of Asia’s largest slum, and has a footprint in media, real estate, and more.

At the lecture, Adani shared his wisdom: “Life is the greatest teacher. I learned early on that an entrepreneur must move fast and be ready to think beyond boundaries.” This message resonated deeply with the students of the very institution that once rejected him.