Ratan Tata’s close friend Mohini Mohan Dutta agrees to the will, receiving Rs 588 crore from Tata’s Rs 3,900 crore estate.

Mohini Mohan Dutta, a close associate of the late industrialist Ratan Tata and a former director at Taj Hotels, has agreed to the terms of Tata’s will. As a result, he is now set to receive a massive inheritance worth Rs 588 crore. This information comes from a report published by The Times of India (ToI).

Dutta is the only non-family member among the two dozen people named in Ratan Tata’s Rs 3,900 crore estate to be given such a large share. According to the will, Dutta will receive one-third of the residual estate. His acceptance of the will means that the executors can now move forward more quickly to secure a probate – legal confirmation of the will – from the Bombay High Court.

Initially, Dutta had expressed doubts about the value of the assets he was supposed to receive. However, due to a 'no-contest' clause in the will, he could not take legal action. This clause means that anyone who challenges the will automatically loses their right to inherit anything. After considering this, Dutta decided to give his consent.

A Bond of Over 60 Years

The relationship between Ratan Tata and Mohini Mohan Dutta goes back more than 60 years. They first met at a hostel for dealers in Jamshedpur when Tata was 25 and Dutta was just 13. Later, Dutta moved to Mumbai and stayed at Tata’s residence, Bakhtawar, in Colaba. Dutta once said that Ratan Tata “really built me up,” highlighting the deep trust and affection between the two.

Following Tata’s passing, Dutta wanted to look at some personal items left to him, such as a Ganesh idol. However, he was not allowed to enter the Halekai residence in Colaba, as the property and assets are now under the supervision of the will's executors, Tata’s half-sisters, Shireen Jejeebhoy (72) and Deanna Jejeebhoy (70), who will also receive equal shares of the remaining estate.

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta?

Dutta began his career working at the travel desk of the Taj group. In 1986, he started his own travel company called Stallion Travel Services with financial help from Tata Industries. For many years, Tata companies used Stallion’s services for their travel needs.

In 2006, Stallion became part of a Taj Hotels subsidiary, and Dutta was appointed as director of the newly formed company, Inditravel. According to the ToI report, he became one of the top-paid executives in the Tata Group.

Later, in 2015, Tata Capital took over the travel business. It was then sold to Thomas Cook in 2017. Dutta continued as a board director until 2019, when the company was fully merged into Thomas Cook.

Mohini Mohan Dutta's story highlights a rare and enduring friendship in the corporate world, one that Ratan Tata honored even in his final will.