Currently, DLF Camellias exemplifies Gurugram’s transformation into a luxury real estate center, establishing global standards for sophistication and exclusivity.

As of December 2024, DLF’s Camellias project in Gurugram is making headlines in India’s real estate market with record-setting property transactions, establishing the city as a key player in the ultra-luxury segment, outpacing Mumbai.

Rishi Parti, CEO of Info-x Software Technology, recently made national news by acquiring a 16,290-square-foot penthouse at DLF Camellias for ₹190 crore—an eye-popping ₹1,80,000 per square foot. This purchase has firmly positioned Camellias as India’s priciest high-rise condominium.

This transaction has not only brought attention to Gurugram but has also overshadowed other significant real estate deals across the country, including:

• Great White Global’s purchase of two apartments in Oberoi Three Sixty West, Worli, for ₹225 crore.

• RR Kabel promoter Shreegopal Kabra’s acquisition of a 13,809-square-foot property on the 62nd floor of the same building for ₹198 crore.

• Param Capital’s Asha Mukul Agrawal buying three flats at Lodha Malabar, Mumbai, for ₹263 crore.

Samir Jasuja, Founder of PropEquity, remarked, “Gurgaon has emerged as the new luxury capital of India, surpassing Delhi and Mumbai. Successful startup entrepreneurs and industrialists now prefer to live closer to their workplaces in Gurgaon.”

Jasuja also pointed out how landmark projects like DLF Aralias, launched 25 years ago at ₹1,800 per square foot, have paved the way for luxury milestones like DLF Camellias, which now commands ₹1,80,000 per square foot.

According to real estate consultancy Anarock, 2024 witnessed 25 ultra-luxury residential deals exceeding ₹40 crore in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, totaling ₹2,443 crore in value. While Mumbai led in deal volume, Gurugram continues to rise in prominence.