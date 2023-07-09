Search icon
This city has highest annual salary package in India, it’s not Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru; average pay is Rs 28 lakh

While the metropolitan cities in India are expected to have the most salary packages, this city in Maharashtra has beat other big cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Living in India’s big cities seems like a dream for many but the higher quality of life comes with higher expenses, and surprisingly not the highest salaries. A tier 2 city from Maharashtra has now beaten top cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru for the average salary package.

Solapur, a Tier 2 city in Maharashtra, has the highest average annual salary package in the country, beating out Tier 1 cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, according to the Average Salary Survey 2023, released this July.

According to the Average Salary Survey, the annual average salary in Solapur, Maharashtra is over Rs 28,10,000 per year. Further, the city which was one the second spot was Mumbai, with an annual salary of Rs 21.17 lakh on average, and Bengaluru on Rank 3 with a salary of Rs 21.01 lakh.

Delhi remained firm on its position, with the average annual salary for a person being Rs 20.43 lakh. When it comes to the state, Uttar Pradesh took the lead with the highest average annual salary, followed closely by West Bengal.

Further, the survey released in July 2023 also states that the most common annual salary in India is a little over Rs 5 lakh, while the average annual salary of the entire country is somewhere around Rs 18.91 lakh. There is also a significant difference between the salaries of men and women. As men receive an average salary of Rs19,53,055, while women earn an average salary of Rs 15,16,296.

Further, the highest paying profession in India is in the Management and Business industries, where the average annual salary is over Rs 29.50 lakh. The second highest-paying profession is Law, where the annual average salary is around Rs 27 lakh.

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
