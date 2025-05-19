The Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat, a smart city project under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, has witnessed a significant rise in land prices over the last decade, fueled by increased investor interest. Lalit Parihar, founder and MD of IG Group, reports that land prices in Dholera's Town Planning (TP) schemes have surged from 700 rupees per square yard to 7,000-10,000 rupees per square yard.

The Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat, a smart city project under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, has witnessed a significant rise in land prices over the last decade, fueled by increased investor interest. Lalit Parihar, founder and MD of IG Group, reports that land prices in Dholera's Town Planning (TP) schemes have surged from 700 rupees per square yard to 7,000-10,000 rupees per square yard.

Rates in other town planning schemes have also reached 3,000 to 7,000 rupees per square yard, reflecting a tenfold increase in land prices over the past 10 years.

Rituras Singh Chudasama, a partner at Infinity Infracon in Dholera, noted that major infrastructure projects, including the international cargo airport and the Ahmedabad-Dholera expressway, are slated to become operational by 2025, which will boost Dholera’s development.

Developers have highlighted the rapid construction of the 109 km long expressway. Additionally, projects like the Bhimanath-Dholera broad gauge railway line and the Vande Metro are set to improve connectivity further.

Lalit Parihar observed that with the visible progress of these infrastructures, investor confidence has surged, which is reflected in the rising land prices.

Dholera is rapidly emerging as a significant investment hub, attracting investments from over 100 companies, including Tata Electronics’ Rs 91,000 crore semiconductor project, which further supports its potential as a prime real estate destination.

DSIR, also known as Dholera Smart City, is a planned greenfield industrial and smart city being developed by Dholera Industrial City Development Limited (DICDL) and aims to be a major manufacturing and trading hub.