THIS Chinese billionaire fathered over 100 children in US, wants 50 'high-quality sons' for...; know how he's linked to Elon Musk

A Chinese billionaire has reportedly fathered more than 100 children in the United States through surrogacy agencies. Xu Bo, the 48-year-old founder of the online gaming company Duoyi, who calls himself "China’s first father," has spoken of his aim to produce at least "50 high-quality sons," according to social media posts that have been verified by the US-based Wall Street Journal. The posts surfaced after Xu's former girlfriend, Tang Jing, alleged that he may have fathered over 300 children, eleven of whom she said she raised for years.

According to a report by the New York Post, Xu was inspired by the American billionaire and world's richest man Elon Musk, who has denied allegations that he offers sperm to his friends and acquaintances to expand his bloodline. On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Xu has allegedly written about his hope that his children would one day marry Musk's kids. As per court records cited in the WSJ report, Xu told a California court in 2023 that he hoped to father 20 or more US-born children, boys specifically, whom he believed could eventually take over his business.

Xu and his ex-girlfriend Tang are currently engaged in a custody dispute concerning two daughters that they share. Xu has claimed that his former partner owes him millions of dollars in expenses that he paid over the years. However, he has not directly responded to her claims about the number of kids he has fathered. A Duoyi representative told WSJ that "much of what you described is untrue" but they did not specify which claims were incorrect. Reportedly, many of Xu's children have lived in a home in Irvine, California, and are raised by nannies.