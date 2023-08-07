Headlines

Most expensive Indian song likely to be in this film as makers spent Rs 90 crore on songs, it’s not Shah Rukh’s Jawan

This Chennai woman used to earn just 50 paise, now runs Rs 2 lakh per day revenue company; her net worth is…

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce extended 18-man squad, star batter left out

Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on dad Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'He is the only actor...'

'Marry your best friend': Deepika Padukone's heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Most expensive Indian song likely to be in this film as makers spent Rs 90 crore on songs, it’s not Shah Rukh’s Jawan

This Chennai woman used to earn just 50 paise, now runs Rs 2 lakh per day revenue company; her net worth is…

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce extended 18-man squad, star batter left out

Weight loss tips: Low calorie fruits to lose belly fat

India's highest-paid bank CEOs in FY23

AI reimagines South superstars as Ken in Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on dad Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'He is the only actor...'

'Marry your best friend': Deepika Padukone's heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh goes viral

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma talks about Seema Haider-Sachin Meena's cross-border romance: 'Love knows no boundaries'

HomeBusiness

Business

This Chennai woman used to earn just 50 paise, now runs Rs 2 lakh per day revenue company; her net worth is…

Patricia Narayan is one of the most successful female entrepreneurs in the country, and her rags-to-riches story is nothing short of inspiring.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the most inspiring rags to riches success stories is that of businesswoman Patricia Narayan, who overcame multiple adversities to now run a multi-crore restaurant chain in Chennai, climbing the entrepreneurial ladder at a young age.

Patricia Narayan is the founder and owner of the Sandeepha Hotels and Restaurants, which has now garnered massive revenue, contributing to the female entrepreneur’s net worth. However, Patricia’s journey to success was not so easy.

Patricia, who came from a conservative family in Chennai, decided to elope at the age of 17 and get married to her partner, which led her parents to disown her. However, her marital life turned out to be a disaster when she finally started living with her husband.

Patricia Narayan’s husband turned to drugs, making their family financially weak and her marriage abusive. At the young age of 17, Patricia decided to take matters into her own hands and earn a living for her family by selling snacks and tea at Marina beach.

She put up a small tea stall at Marine Beach, and was only able to sell one cup of coffee for 50 paise on her initial days. Later, she decided to expand her kiosk and started to sell samosas and other snacks, making over Rs 50 rupees daily.

With growing ambition, Patricia Narayan started hunting for catering jobs, and started catering to government and banking events, feeding over 2000 people in each event. Soon her business expanded, but years later, tragedy struck and her husband passed away.

Soon after the death of her husband, Patricia’s daughter, and son-in-law also passed in an accident. Deciding to overcome the unimaginable tragedy, Patricia and her son decided to open Sandheepha Chain of Hotels, paying homage to her daughter.

Soon, Patricia Narayan’s restaurant chain grew widely across Tamil Nadu, making her a millionaire. Sandheepha Restaurants recorded a daily revenue of over Rs 2 lakh, and the total net worth of Patricia Narayan is around Rs 100 crore.

READ | Manipur protests, Data Bill and more on docket for Parliament today: Know Opposition’s plan of action

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Is crying good for you? Know how it improves your mental health

Bollywood's first action star did real stunts with lions, gave multiple hits; it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh, Feroz Khan

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: How Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated mob to ‘kill more Sikhs’, burn gurudwara

Pakistan agrees to send its cricket team to India for ICC World Cup 2023

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE