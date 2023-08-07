This Chennai woman used to earn just 50 paise, now runs Rs 2 lakh per day revenue company; her net worth is…

Patricia Narayan is one of the most successful female entrepreneurs in the country, and her rags-to-riches story is nothing short of inspiring.

One of the most inspiring rags to riches success stories is that of businesswoman Patricia Narayan, who overcame multiple adversities to now run a multi-crore restaurant chain in Chennai, climbing the entrepreneurial ladder at a young age.

Patricia Narayan is the founder and owner of the Sandeepha Hotels and Restaurants, which has now garnered massive revenue, contributing to the female entrepreneur’s net worth. However, Patricia’s journey to success was not so easy.

Patricia, who came from a conservative family in Chennai, decided to elope at the age of 17 and get married to her partner, which led her parents to disown her. However, her marital life turned out to be a disaster when she finally started living with her husband.

Patricia Narayan’s husband turned to drugs, making their family financially weak and her marriage abusive. At the young age of 17, Patricia decided to take matters into her own hands and earn a living for her family by selling snacks and tea at Marina beach.

She put up a small tea stall at Marine Beach, and was only able to sell one cup of coffee for 50 paise on her initial days. Later, she decided to expand her kiosk and started to sell samosas and other snacks, making over Rs 50 rupees daily.

With growing ambition, Patricia Narayan started hunting for catering jobs, and started catering to government and banking events, feeding over 2000 people in each event. Soon her business expanded, but years later, tragedy struck and her husband passed away.

Soon after the death of her husband, Patricia’s daughter, and son-in-law also passed in an accident. Deciding to overcome the unimaginable tragedy, Patricia and her son decided to open Sandheepha Chain of Hotels, paying homage to her daughter.

Soon, Patricia Narayan’s restaurant chain grew widely across Tamil Nadu, making her a millionaire. Sandheepha Restaurants recorded a daily revenue of over Rs 2 lakh, and the total net worth of Patricia Narayan is around Rs 100 crore.

