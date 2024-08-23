This big carmaker will build innovation centre in Tamil Nadu, it's not Honda, Maruti, Tata, Ford, Mahindra, Toyota

The hydrogen innovation centre will be established in partnership with IITM and Guidance Tamil Nadu with the active participation of the state government

In a major step towards the development of hydrogen technology and the green transport system, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has decided to set up a hydrogen innovation centre in Tamil Nadu.

This was launched at the Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave 2024; this envisages an investment of Rs 180 crore and is part of HMIL’s strategy to support the creation of a sustainable infrastructure for the use of new generations of fuels.

The hydrogen innovation centre will be established in partnership with IITM and Guidance Tamil Nadu with the active participation of the state government. The proposed facility will cover an area of 65,000 sq ft in the campus of IIT Madras, Thaiyur, on the outskirts of Chennai.

The centre is designed to be a comprehensive hub for hydrogen technology innovation, featuring several key facilities:The centre is designed to be a comprehensive hub for hydrogen technology innovation, featuring several key facilities:

Electrolyzer Test Rig: This will centre on the synthesis of electrolysers for production of hydrogen, known as green hydrogen.

Electrolyzer/Fuel Cell Fabrication Line: Intended for the localisation of manufacturing and supply chain of electrolysers and fuel cells.

Fuel Cell Test Station: For research and development of fuel cell technology and for experimentation purposes.

Operational and Diagnostic Digital Twin for Hydrogen Infrastructure: For modelling and fault identification of hydrogen infrastructure systems.

Pilot Demonstrators Using Electrolysers

Hydrogen Refuelling Station: A scientific journal devoted to the study and development of hydrogen mobility.



This endeavour is in consonance with Hyundai’s overarching ‘Progress for Humanity’ mission and is poised to have a central role in the transition to hydrogen as the green, zero-emission energy for mobility solutions of scale.

Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) of Hyundai Motors India Ltd, he said, “We continue to be a strategic partner in the Tamil Nadu government’s vision to develop a sustainable ecosystem for the transition to alternate fuels. We look forward to the establishment of the hydrogen innovation centre to boost the adoption of hydrogen mobility in Tamil Nadu. ”

The centre is estimated to be fully functional in the next three years, that is, 2026. It is expected to become the base for the creation of hydrogen technologies, growing start-ups and researchers into a powerful system.

This partnership between HMIL and IIT Madras will go a long way in the actualisation of the hydrogen economy and its diffusion in Tamil Nadu and the entire India. It will also contribute towards reduction of carbon footprint and development of skilled manpower in the area of hydrogen economy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin initiated the work for the centre, and highlighted that the state is open for business for innovation and sustainability. This is done under the larger agenda of making Tamil Nadu as a state of innovation, particularly in automobile industry.

Hyundai and IIT Madras have come out in support of the development of hydrogen technology to assist the car manufacturing industry and the world in the future to be more environmentally friendly.

Hyundai Motor India’s investment in hydrogen innovation centre in Tamil Nadu is a move to creating a sustainable mobility future that is based on advanced technology and partnership for innovation for low carbon future.