Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This big carmaker will build innovation centre in Tamil Nadu, it's not Honda, Maruti, Tata, Ford, Mahindra, Toyota

Shocking! 3 challenges Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams might face while being stuck in Space

Boney Kapoor slams Arshad Warsi over claims of being underpaid in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: 'Who would have paid...'

Fashion influencer Insha Ghaii mourns husband Ankit Kalra's death in heartbreaking note: 'It’s so unfair'

National Space Day 2024: With universal dockings, five modules and more, India set to have its own space station by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This big carmaker will build innovation centre in Tamil Nadu, it's not Honda, Maruti, Tata, Ford, Mahindra, Toyota

This big carmaker will build innovation centre in Tamil Nadu, it's not Honda, Maruti, Tata, Ford, Mahindra, Toyota

Shocking! 3 challenges Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams might face while being stuck in Space

Shocking! 3 challenges Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams might face while being stuck in Space

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

5 immunity boosting soups

5 immunity boosting soups

7 high protein meals

7 high protein meals

Benefits of doing cat cow pose

Benefits of doing cat cow pose

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Boney Kapoor slams Arshad Warsi over claims of being underpaid in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: 'Who would have paid...'

Boney Kapoor slams Arshad Warsi over claims of being underpaid in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: 'Who would have paid...'

'Would have been strange for Abhishek Bachchan...': Why Aishwarya Rai rejected Shah Rukh, Deepika's Happy New Year

'Would have been strange for Abhishek Bachchan...': Why Aishwarya Rai rejected Shah Rukh, Deepika's Happy New Year

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

HomeBusiness

Business

This big carmaker will build innovation centre in Tamil Nadu, it's not Honda, Maruti, Tata, Ford, Mahindra, Toyota

The hydrogen innovation centre will be established in partnership with IITM and Guidance Tamil Nadu with the active participation of the state government

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

This big carmaker will build innovation centre in Tamil Nadu, it's not Honda, Maruti, Tata, Ford, Mahindra, Toyota
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a major step towards the development of hydrogen technology and the green transport system, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has decided to set up a hydrogen innovation centre in Tamil Nadu.

This was launched at the Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave 2024; this envisages an investment of Rs 180 crore and is part of HMIL’s strategy to support the creation of a sustainable infrastructure for the use of new generations of fuels.

The hydrogen innovation centre will be established in partnership with IITM and Guidance Tamil Nadu with the active participation of the state government. The proposed facility will cover an area of 65,000 sq ft in the campus of IIT Madras, Thaiyur, on the outskirts of Chennai.

The centre is designed to be a comprehensive hub for hydrogen technology innovation, featuring several key facilities:The centre is designed to be a comprehensive hub for hydrogen technology innovation, featuring several key facilities:

Electrolyzer Test Rig: This will centre on the synthesis of electrolysers for production of hydrogen, known as green hydrogen.

Electrolyzer/Fuel Cell Fabrication Line: Intended for the localisation of manufacturing and supply chain of electrolysers and fuel cells.

Fuel Cell Test Station: For research and development of fuel cell technology and for experimentation purposes.

Operational and Diagnostic Digital Twin for Hydrogen Infrastructure: For modelling and fault identification of hydrogen infrastructure systems.

Pilot Demonstrators Using Electrolysers

Hydrogen Refuelling Station: A scientific journal devoted to the study and development of hydrogen mobility.
 
This endeavour is in consonance with Hyundai’s overarching ‘Progress for Humanity’ mission and is poised to have a central role in the transition to hydrogen as the green, zero-emission energy for mobility solutions of scale.

Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) of Hyundai Motors India Ltd, he said, “We continue to be a strategic partner in the Tamil Nadu government’s vision to develop a sustainable ecosystem for the transition to alternate fuels. We look forward to the establishment of the hydrogen innovation centre to boost the adoption of hydrogen mobility in Tamil Nadu. ”

The centre is estimated to be fully functional in the next three years, that is, 2026. It is expected to become the base for the creation of hydrogen technologies, growing start-ups and researchers into a powerful system.

This partnership between HMIL and IIT Madras will go a long way in the actualisation of the hydrogen economy and its diffusion in Tamil Nadu and the entire India. It will also contribute towards reduction of carbon footprint and development of skilled manpower in the area of hydrogen economy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin initiated the work for the centre, and highlighted that the state is open for business for innovation and sustainability. This is done under the larger agenda of making Tamil Nadu as a state of innovation, particularly in automobile industry.

Hyundai and IIT Madras have come out in support of the development of hydrogen technology to assist the car manufacturing industry and the world in the future to be more environmentally friendly.

Hyundai Motor India’s investment in hydrogen innovation centre in Tamil Nadu is a move to creating a sustainable mobility future that is based on advanced technology and partnership for innovation for low carbon future.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Meet Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi, businessman who has this connection with Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani

Meet Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi, businessman who has this connection with Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani

Viral video: Woman leaps into tiger enclosure at zoo, escapes near-bite

Viral video: Woman leaps into tiger enclosure at zoo, escapes near-bite

Meet woman, who left her dream of becoming a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Meet woman, who left her dream of becoming a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

What is the difference between Monkeypox and Chickenpox?

What is the difference between Monkeypox and Chickenpox?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement