This businessman is Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, married to legendary Bollywood actress; his business is worth...

This Indian businessman is Shah Rukh Khan's business partner and runs a multi-national company. Know his story here.

It is not hidden from the world that Shah Rukh Khan, apart from being a remarkable actor is also a brilliant entrepreneur. He runs various businesses. One of his investments is the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders. The KKR team is co-owned by SRK, his Darr co-star Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jay Mehta.

Jay Mehta is among the top Indian businessmen. Mehta runs the multinational company, The Mehta Group. The Mehta Group is spread across Africa, India, Canada and the United States.

As per the official website, The Mehta Group controls assets in excess of 500 million US dollars and has an employee strength of over 15,000 across the globe. He also owns two other companies in India, Saurashtra Cement Ltd., and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.

Jay Mehta early life?

Born on January 18, 1961, Jay Mehta is the son of Mahendra Mehta and Sunayana Mehta and grandson of Nanji Kalidas Mehta who owns a multinational company the Mehta Group. Jay Mehta earned his bachelor's from Columbia University and then did an MBA from the International Institute of Management Development in Switzerland.

He is married to actress Juhi Chawla and has two children a daughter named Janhavi and a son named Arjun. Before Chawla, Jay was married to Yash Birla's sister Sujata Birla. After Sujata's passing in a tragic plane crash in the 1990s. Juhi and Jay grew close and finally decided to tie the knot.