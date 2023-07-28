Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reads script, operates mobile in the house? clip from live footage leaves netizens puzzled

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

Meet Mohit Joshi, who will replace highest-paid CEO of Rs 1 lakh crore company; has package of...

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, check rain forecast for Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana and other states

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

This businessman is Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, married to legendary Bollywood actress; his business is worth...

This Indian businessman is Shah Rukh Khan's business partner and runs a multi-national company. Know his story here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

It is not hidden from the world that Shah Rukh Khan, apart from being a remarkable actor is also a brilliant entrepreneur. He runs various businesses. One of his investments is the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders. The KKR team is co-owned by SRK, his Darr co-star Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jay Mehta. 

Jay Mehta is among the top Indian businessmen. Mehta runs the multinational company, The Mehta Group. The Mehta Group is spread across Africa, India, Canada and the United States. 

As per the official website, The Mehta Group controls assets in excess of 500 million US dollars and has an employee strength of over 15,000 across the globe. He also owns two other companies in India, Saurashtra Cement Ltd., and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. 

Jay Mehta early life?

Born on January 18, 1961, Jay Mehta is the son of Mahendra Mehta and Sunayana Mehta and grandson of Nanji Kalidas Mehta who owns a multinational company the Mehta Group. Jay Mehta earned his bachelor's from Columbia University and then did an MBA from the International Institute of Management Development in Switzerland. 

He is married to actress Juhi Chawla and has two children a daughter named Janhavi and a son named Arjun. Before Chawla, Jay was married to Yash Birla's sister Sujata Birla.  After Sujata's passing in a tragic plane crash in the 1990s. Juhi and Jay grew close and finally decided to tie the knot. 

